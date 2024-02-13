Warner Bros Discovery Unveils Exciting Lineup at New Delhi Book Fair 2024

Prepare for an unforgettable experience at the New Delhi Book Fair 2024, where Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) proudly takes centre stage in an exciting partnership. The Children’s Pavilion will come alive with daily sessions featuring captivating activities from POGO, Cartoon Network, Discovery Kids, Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, all brought together by Warner Bros. Discovery as the entertainment partner.

Adding to the excitement, cherished toon stars like Chhota Bheem and Little Singham made memorable appearances on weekends, charming the kids visiting the fair. The collaboration will prominently engage visitors with a diverse range of entertainment and educational activities throughout. From engaging workshops to lively performances and interactive sessions with Indian superheroes like Little Singham and Chhota Bheem, WBD’s got it all covered.

That’s not all! POGO, Cartoon Network and Discovery Channel are joining forces to host workshops and lively performances by Indian superheroes, including Little Singham and Bheem, alongside interactive sessions with Cartoon Network superheroes. Fans will also get to join the fun and embark on a Discovery Journey to Space with Gaganyaan.

Join us throughout the New Delhi Book Fair 2024, from February 10th to 18th, at the Children’s Pavilion in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, spanning halls 1 to 5. Admission fees apply, and tickets are available online via the ITPO website and at select DMRC Metro stations.

Take advantage of these thrilling and educational experiences for young minds!