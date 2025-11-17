Varnam Unveils The Snugglewalas: A Playful New World Built on Indian Craft

Varnam Craft Collective — the social enterprise credited with reviving Karnataka’s iconic Channapatna toys — has launched a brand-new character-driven collection titled The Snugglewalas. The collection debuted with a first-of-its-kind showcase at the Craft Council of Telangana on Banjara Hills Road No. 12.





For over 14 years, Varnam has collaborated with artisan clusters across India, reimagining traditional crafts through contemporary design. But The Snugglewalas marks a milestone — it is the brand’s first collection built entirely around a lineup of original characters.

“I come from a background of storytelling — entertainment, radio, music,” founder Karthik Vaidyanathan said. “I’ve always wanted to create something like Disney and tell stories through my Channapatna toys.”





The idea, however, only took shape after Varnam’s years of experience with various craft forms. Work on the project began in January, and nine months later, the whimsical world of The Snugglewalas was born.

The collection introduces 12 handcrafted toy characters, each with quirky personalities — from a lily-loving crocodile to a bee that hates hard work and a cow with full diva energy. Each toy comes with its own storybook, offering glimpses into its everyday life and adding depth to its character.





What makes The Snugglewalas stand out is that these characters are not merely storytellers for children. They travel across India, exploring its diverse craft traditions. The collaboration spans 12 artisan clusters, including Tamil Nadu’s Lambadi embroidery and Kashmir’s Namda (felt) craft, making the collection a celebration of Indian handmade heritage.

“The jewellery, the saree — even adults will buy these,” Vaidyanathan noted. “Everyone likes a little bit of play and fun. Not everything needs to be serious.” Varnam also collaborated with young design students, offering them their first commercial assignment. “They’re all 20–22 years old, and they helped design the new range,” he shared.





“We do design interventions with craft. All our designs are modern — otherwise craft will not survive,” Vaidyanathan explained. “You can't keep doing the same thing again and again. We want to stand out while still honouring tradition.”

Though rooted in Indian craft, The Snugglewalas is also designed for global appeal. Many of Varnam’s customers are international visitors, influencing the decision to give the characters English names. “We want to take this globally,” Vaidyanathan affirmed. With five new characters already in development and upcoming additions like rugs and mats, the project is just beginning. “The sky is the limit now with what we can do,” he said. “This is only the first cut — there will be more.” After 14 years, Varnam has finally arrived in Hyderabad with this multi-city exhibition. A pop-up shop is also open for visitors to purchase the crafts. This article is authored by Tejasree K, an intern at Deccan Chronicle.



