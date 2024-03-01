UoH 50th Anniversary Celebrations: Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication Showcase Talent

Hyderabad: The Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication is gearing up to showcase its contribution during the University of Hyderabad's 50th-anniversary celebrations. Titled 'ESseNce Fest,' the event is scheduled to take place on March 1 and 2. It will feature programmes highlighting the talents and skills of students from the school's departments of fine arts, dance, music, theatre, and communication. There will also be stalls, talk shows and workshops. A notable highlight will be the inaugural edition of the Hyderabad University Film Festival (HUFF), featuring the work of filmmakers within the university community.



