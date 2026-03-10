Top Ten Books of the Week 4.3.2026

Non-Fiction

1. Title : Wild Capital

Author : Neha Sinha

Publisher : Harper Collins

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9789369891771

2. Title : Mother Mary Comes to me

Author : Arundhati Roy

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 899/-

ISBN : 9780143473060

3. Title : Shattered Lands

Author : Sam Dalrymple

Publisher : Harper Collins

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9789369894628

4. Title : After Nations

Author : Rana Dasgupta

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 999/-

ISBN : 9780670092567

5. Title : How to AI: Cut through the hype

Author : Christopher Mims

Publisher : Hachette

Price : 699/-

ISBN 9781035441020

6 . Title : An Accidental Lawyer

Author : K K Venugopal

Publisher : Penguin India

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9780143478355

7. Title : Worlds of Islam

Author : James McDuggall

Publisher : Allen Lane

Price : 1299/-

ISBN : 9780241828359

8. Title : The Dig

Author : Sowmiya Ashok

Publisher : Hachette

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9789357317504

9. Title : Waning Crescent

Author : Faisal Devji

Publisher : Yale University Press

Price : 2970/-

ISBN : 9780300276633

10. Title : Colombo

Author : Ajay Kamalakaran

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 599/-

ISBN : 9780143469315

FICTION

1. Title : This is where the Serpent Lives

Author : Daniyal Mueenuddin

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9780143482031

2. Title : Ghost -Eye

Author : Amitav Ghosh

Publisher : Harper Collins

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9789373073439

3. Title : The Correspondent

Author : Virginia Evans

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 899/-

ISBN : 9780241721261

4. Title : The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny

Author : Kiran Desai

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 999/-

ISBN : 9780670085576

5. Title : Rebel English Academy

Author : Mohammed Hanif

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9780143471981

6. Title : Flesh

Author : David Szalay

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 899/-

ISBN : 9780224099790

7. Title : Departure

Author : Julian Barnes

Publisher : Penguin

Price : Rs 999/--

ISBN : 9781787335721

8. Title : Strange Buildings

Author : Uketsu

Publisher : Pushkin Vertigo

Price : Rs 599/--

ISBN : 9781805336297

9. Title : Hot chocolate on Thursday

Author : Michiko Aoyama, translated by E.Madison Shimoda

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9781529950120

10. Title : The lady who carried the Monk Across the River

Author : Pawan K Varma

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 499/-

ISBN : 9780143478607