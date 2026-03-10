Top Ten Books of the Week 4.3.2026
Latest releases across genres highlight leading authors and trending titles of the week
Non-Fiction
1. Title : Wild Capital
Author : Neha Sinha
Publisher : Harper Collins
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9789369891771
2. Title : Mother Mary Comes to me
Author : Arundhati Roy
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 899/-
ISBN : 9780143473060
3. Title : Shattered Lands
Author : Sam Dalrymple
Publisher : Harper Collins
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9789369894628
4. Title : After Nations
Author : Rana Dasgupta
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 999/-
ISBN : 9780670092567
5. Title : How to AI: Cut through the hype
Author : Christopher Mims
Publisher : Hachette
Price : 699/-
ISBN 9781035441020
6 . Title : An Accidental Lawyer
Author : K K Venugopal
Publisher : Penguin India
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9780143478355
7. Title : Worlds of Islam
Author : James McDuggall
Publisher : Allen Lane
Price : 1299/-
ISBN : 9780241828359
8. Title : The Dig
Author : Sowmiya Ashok
Publisher : Hachette
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9789357317504
9. Title : Waning Crescent
Author : Faisal Devji
Publisher : Yale University Press
Price : 2970/-
ISBN : 9780300276633
10. Title : Colombo
Author : Ajay Kamalakaran
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 599/-
ISBN : 9780143469315
FICTION
1. Title : This is where the Serpent Lives
Author : Daniyal Mueenuddin
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9780143482031
2. Title : Ghost -Eye
Author : Amitav Ghosh
Publisher : Harper Collins
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9789373073439
3. Title : The Correspondent
Author : Virginia Evans
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 899/-
ISBN : 9780241721261
4. Title : The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny
Author : Kiran Desai
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 999/-
ISBN : 9780670085576
5. Title : Rebel English Academy
Author : Mohammed Hanif
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9780143471981
6. Title : Flesh
Author : David Szalay
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 899/-
ISBN : 9780224099790
7. Title : Departure
Author : Julian Barnes
Publisher : Penguin
Price : Rs 999/--
ISBN : 9781787335721
8. Title : Strange Buildings
Author : Uketsu
Publisher : Pushkin Vertigo
Price : Rs 599/--
ISBN : 9781805336297
9. Title : Hot chocolate on Thursday
Author : Michiko Aoyama, translated by E.Madison Shimoda
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9781529950120
10. Title : The lady who carried the Monk Across the River
Author : Pawan K Varma
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 499/-
ISBN : 9780143478607