Top Ten Books Of The Week 18.3.2026
Wild Capital; Author : Neha Sinha
Non-Fiction
1. Title : After Nations
Author : Rana Dasgupta
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 999/-
ISBN : 9780670092567
2. Title : Wild Capital
Author : Neha Sinha
Publisher : Harper Collins
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9789369891771
3. Title : A Statesman and a Seeker
Author : Harbans Singh
Publisher : Speaking Tiger
Price : 999/-
ISBN : 9789363369689
4. Title : Shattered Lands
Author : Sam Dalrymple
Publisher : Harper Collins
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9789369894628
5. Title : Mother Mary Comes to me
Author : Arundhati Roy
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 899/-
ISBN : 9780143473060
6. Title : How to AI
Author : Christopher Mims
Publisher : Hachette
Price : 699
ISBN 9781035441020
7. Title : Smarter than the Storm
Author : Amitabh Kant and Siddharth Sinha
Publisher : Harper Collins
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9789369893515
8. Title : An Accidental Lawyer
Author : K K Venugopal
Publisher : Penguin India
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9780143478355
9. Title : India: 5,000 Years of History on the Subcontinent
Author : Professor Audrey Truschke
Publisher : Princeton University Press
Price : 1299/-
ISBN : 9780691277424
9. Title : Glocal Terror in South Asia
Author : Anju Gupta
Publisher : Simon and Schuster
Price : 699/-
ISBN : 9789390343096
FICTION
1. Title : This is where the Serpent Lives
Author : Daniyal Mueenuddin
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9780143482031
2. Title : Hooked
Author : Asako Yuzuki
Publisher : 4th Estate
Price : 699/-
ISBN : 9780008815417
3. Title : The Correspondent
Author : Virginia Evans
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 899/-
ISBN : 9780241721261
4. Title : Ghost -Eye
Author : Amitav Ghosh
Publisher : Harper Collins
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9789373073439
5. Title : Strange Buildings
Author : Uketsu
Publisher : Pushkin Vertigo
Price : Rs 599/--
ISBN : 9781805336297
6. Title : Rebel English Academy
Author : Mohammed Hanif
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9780143471981
7. Title : Flesh
Author : David Szalay
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 899/-
ISBN : 9780224099790
8. Title : Project Hail Mary
Author : Andy Weir
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 999/--
ISBN : 9781804962848
9. Title : The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny
Author : Kiran Desai
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 999/-
ISBN : 9780670085576
10. Title : Departure
Author : Julian Barnes
Publisher : Penguin
Price : Rs 999/--
ISBN : 9781787335721