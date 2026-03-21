Top Ten Books Of The Week 18.3.2026

Non-Fiction

1. Title : After Nations

Author : Rana Dasgupta

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 999/-

ISBN : 9780670092567

2. Title : Wild Capital

Author : Neha Sinha

Publisher : Harper Collins

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9789369891771

3. Title : A Statesman and a Seeker

Author : Harbans Singh

Publisher : Speaking Tiger

Price : 999/-

ISBN : 9789363369689

4. Title : Shattered Lands

Author : Sam Dalrymple

Publisher : Harper Collins

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9789369894628

5. Title : Mother Mary Comes to me

Author : Arundhati Roy

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 899/-

ISBN : 9780143473060

6. Title : How to AI

Author : Christopher Mims

Publisher : Hachette

Price : 699

ISBN 9781035441020

7. Title : Smarter than the Storm

Author : Amitabh Kant and Siddharth Sinha

Publisher : Harper Collins

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9789369893515

8. Title : An Accidental Lawyer

Author : K K Venugopal

Publisher : Penguin India

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9780143478355

9. Title : India: 5,000 Years of History on the Subcontinent

Author : Professor Audrey Truschke

Publisher : Princeton University Press

Price : 1299/-

ISBN : 9780691277424

9. Title : Glocal Terror in South Asia

Author : Anju Gupta

Publisher : Simon and Schuster

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9789390343096

FICTION

1. Title : This is where the Serpent Lives

Author : Daniyal Mueenuddin

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9780143482031

2. Title : Hooked

Author : Asako Yuzuki

Publisher : 4th Estate

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9780008815417

3. Title : The Correspondent

Author : Virginia Evans

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 899/-

ISBN : 9780241721261

4. Title : Ghost -Eye

Author : Amitav Ghosh

Publisher : Harper Collins

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9789373073439

5. Title : Strange Buildings

Author : Uketsu

Publisher : Pushkin Vertigo

Price : Rs 599/--

ISBN : 9781805336297

6. Title : Rebel English Academy

Author : Mohammed Hanif

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9780143471981

7. Title : Flesh

Author : David Szalay

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 899/-

ISBN : 9780224099790

8. Title : Project Hail Mary

Author : Andy Weir

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 999/--

ISBN : 9781804962848

9. Title : The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny

Author : Kiran Desai

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 999/-

ISBN : 9780670085576

10. Title : Departure

Author : Julian Barnes

Publisher : Penguin

Price : Rs 999/--

ISBN : 9781787335721