Top Ten Books of the Week 1.4. 2026
Latest releases across genres highlight leading authors and trending titles of the week
Non-Fiction
1. Title: An Accidental Lawyer
Author: K K Venugopal
Publisher : Penguin India
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9780143478355
2. Title: India’s Forests
Author: Edited by Arupjyoti Saikia and Mahesh Rangarajan
Publisher: Penguin
Price : 999/-
ISBN : 9780143473206
3. Title: Mother Mary Comes to me
Author: Arundhati Roy
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 899/-
ISBN : 9780143473060
4. Title: Shattered Lands
Author: Sam Dalrymple
Publisher : Harper Collins
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9789369894628
5. Title: Wild Capital
Author : Neha Sinha
Publisher: Harper Collins
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9789369891771
6. Title : After Nations
Author : Rana Dasgupta
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 999/-
ISBN : 978067009256
7. Title : A Shortest History Of Israel and Palestine
Author : Michael Scott Baumann
Publisher : Picador India
Price : 599/-
ISBN : 9788119300501
8. Title : Era of India
Author : Minaz Merchant
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 999/-
ISBN :9780143478478
9. Title : Chokepoints
Author : Edward Fishman
Publisher : Portfolio
Price : 3960/-
ISBN : 9780593712979
10 Title : Classic Indian Recipes
Author : Pushpesh Pant
Publisher : Phaidon
Price : 3995/-
ISBN : 9781837290642
FICTION
1. Title : This is where the Serpent Lives
Author : Daniyal Mueenuddin
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9780143482031
2. Title : Hooked
Author : Asako Yuzuki
Publisher : 4th Estate
Price : 699/-
ISBN : 9780008815417
3. Title : Strange Buildings
Author : Uketsu
Publisher : Pushkin Vertigo
Price : Rs 599/--
ISBN : 9781805336297
4. Title : The Star from Calcutta
Author : Sujata Massey
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 499/-
ISBN : 9780143463821
5. Title : Ghost -Eye
Author : Amitav Ghosh
Publisher : Harper Collins
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9789373073439
6. Title : The Director
Author : Daniel Kehlmann
Publisher : Hachette
Price : 799/--
ISBN : 9781529435122
7. Title : Rebel English Academy
Author : Mohammed Hanif
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9780143471981
8. Title : Sisters in Yellow
Author : Mieka Kawakami
Publisher : Pan Macmillan
Price : 799/-
ISBN : 9781035024148
9. Title : Flesh
Author : David Szalay
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 599/-
ISBN : 9781529932423
10. Title : The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny
Author : Kiran Desai
Publisher : Penguin
Price : 999/-
ISBN : 9780670085576