Top Ten Books of the Week 1.4. 2026

Non-Fiction

1. Title: An Accidental Lawyer

Author: K K Venugopal

Publisher : Penguin India

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9780143478355

2. Title: India’s Forests

Author: Edited by Arupjyoti Saikia and Mahesh Rangarajan

Publisher: Penguin

Price : 999/-

ISBN : 9780143473206

3. Title: Mother Mary Comes to me

Author: Arundhati Roy

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 899/-

ISBN : 9780143473060

4. Title: Shattered Lands

Author: Sam Dalrymple

Publisher : Harper Collins

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9789369894628

5. Title: Wild Capital

Author : Neha Sinha

Publisher: Harper Collins

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9789369891771

6. Title : After Nations

Author : Rana Dasgupta

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 999/-

ISBN : 978067009256

7. Title : A Shortest History Of Israel and Palestine

Author : Michael Scott Baumann

Publisher : Picador India

Price : 599/-

ISBN : 9788119300501

8. Title : Era of India

Author : Minaz Merchant

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 999/-

ISBN :9780143478478

9. Title : Chokepoints

Author : Edward Fishman

Publisher : Portfolio

Price : 3960/-

ISBN : 9780593712979

10 Title : Classic Indian Recipes

Author : Pushpesh Pant

Publisher : Phaidon

Price : 3995/-

ISBN : 9781837290642

FICTION

1. Title : This is where the Serpent Lives

Author : Daniyal Mueenuddin

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9780143482031

2. Title : Hooked

Author : Asako Yuzuki

Publisher : 4th Estate

Price : 699/-

ISBN : 9780008815417

3. Title : Strange Buildings

Author : Uketsu

Publisher : Pushkin Vertigo

Price : Rs 599/--

ISBN : 9781805336297

4. Title : The Star from Calcutta

Author : Sujata Massey

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 499/-

ISBN : 9780143463821

5. Title : Ghost -Eye

Author : Amitav Ghosh

Publisher : Harper Collins

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9789373073439

6. Title : The Director

Author : Daniel Kehlmann

Publisher : Hachette

Price : 799/--

ISBN : 9781529435122

7. Title : Rebel English Academy

Author : Mohammed Hanif

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9780143471981

8. Title : Sisters in Yellow

Author : Mieka Kawakami

Publisher : Pan Macmillan

Price : 799/-

ISBN : 9781035024148

9. Title : Flesh

Author : David Szalay

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 599/-

ISBN : 9781529932423

10. Title : The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny

Author : Kiran Desai

Publisher : Penguin

Price : 999/-

ISBN : 9780670085576