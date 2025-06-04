 Top
Home » Lifestyle » Books and Art

The Heart Garden: A Vibrant Children's Book That Celebrates Self-Expression And Heart Health

Books and Art
Reshmi AR
4 Jun 2025 9:44 PM IST

A world where cultural differences are celebrated, and every child feels seen and heard.

The Heart Garden: A Vibrant Childrens Book That Celebrates Self-Expression And Heart Health
x
The Heart Garden—Image By Arrangement

Imagine a world where children can grow up feeling confident, empowered, and proud of who they are. A world where cultural differences are celebrated, and every child feels seen and heard. This is the world that Hansika Nasanally, author of The Heart Garden, envisions for young readers.


A Story of Friendship and Self-Discovery

The Heart Garden follows the journey of three best friends - Anisha, Nala, and Maya - each from a different cultural background. As they navigate feelings of insecurity and difference, they stumble upon a magical place: the Heart Garden. Here, they discover the power of self-worth, the richness of their roots, and the beauty of being unapologetically themselves.


More Than Just a Story

The Heart Garden is more than just a children's book - it's a tool for parents, caregivers, and educators to help prevent heart disease in children, promote heart-healthy habits, and support kids who may already be living with heart-related conditions. The book is filled with interactive elements like reflection questions, classroom activities, and heart-health resources.


A Message of Hope and Empowerment

Hansika Nasanally's passion for inclusion and self-worth shines through in every page of The Heart Garden. As the founder of Undeniably Me, a global nonprofit that celebrates cultural heritage and empowers women, Hansika has dedicated her life to helping kids feel comfortable in their own skin.


A Call to Action

The Heart Garden is an invitation to every child to plant their own seeds of confidence, kindness, and hope. It's a reminder that we are strongest not in spite of our differences, but because of them. Join Hansika on this journey toward acceptance, healing, and hope, and discover the power of self-expression and heart health.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
friendship self-discovery children's books 
India 
Reshmi AR
About the AuthorReshmi AR
Throughout a rewarding 24-year career spanning across broadcast, print, and digital media platforms, I have extensively covered all segments. As a seasoned digital media professional for over 15 years, I possess expertise in SEO, social media, and content strategies. Additionally, I serve as a UX writer and audience editor, with a keen interest in entertainment, hospitality, and other news topics.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X