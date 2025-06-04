The Heart Garden: A Vibrant Children's Book That Celebrates Self-Expression And Heart Health

Imagine a world where children can grow up feeling confident, empowered, and proud of who they are. A world where cultural differences are celebrated, and every child feels seen and heard. This is the world that Hansika Nasanally, author of The Heart Garden, envisions for young readers.





A Story of Friendship and Self-Discovery

The Heart Garden follows the journey of three best friends - Anisha, Nala, and Maya - each from a different cultural background. As they navigate feelings of insecurity and difference, they stumble upon a magical place: the Heart Garden. Here, they discover the power of self-worth, the richness of their roots, and the beauty of being unapologetically themselves.





More Than Just a Story

The Heart Garden is more than just a children's book - it's a tool for parents, caregivers, and educators to help prevent heart disease in children, promote heart-healthy habits, and support kids who may already be living with heart-related conditions. The book is filled with interactive elements like reflection questions, classroom activities, and heart-health resources.





A Message of Hope and Empowerment

Hansika Nasanally's passion for inclusion and self-worth shines through in every page of The Heart Garden. As the founder of Undeniably Me, a global nonprofit that celebrates cultural heritage and empowers women, Hansika has dedicated her life to helping kids feel comfortable in their own skin.





A Call to Action

The Heart Garden is an invitation to every child to plant their own seeds of confidence, kindness, and hope. It's a reminder that we are strongest not in spite of our differences, but because of them. Join Hansika on this journey toward acceptance, healing, and hope, and discover the power of self-expression and heart health.