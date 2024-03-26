Tackle Life’s Woes With Humour and Ancient Wisdom

All of us have faced uncertainties and nasty surprises at some point in our lives. Former forest monk turned bestselling author, the late Björn Natthiko Lindeblad’s book, I May Be Wrong, is one of those rare finds that will help you overcome the ‘wrongs’ and give you the courage and guidance to make all the ‘right’ choices in life. Bjorn talks in detail about life-changing experiences in India and the 17 years he spent in the Buddhist monasteries in Thailand.



The author breaks Western myths and misconceptions about life in monasteries. He explains that one does not just spend time doing meditation and learning religious books but also does local community service and, in the process, connects with the inner self. The first few chapters of the book are peppered with candid humour as the author talks about the faux pas of his spiritual journey as a monk. The author writes: “‘What I value most from my seventeen years of full-time spiritual training is that I no longer believe my every thought.”

The different chapters in the book reflect different aspects of life and its challenges. The author, who started his career as a renowned Swedish economist, shares his life’s journey from how he quit his job, became a primary school teacher, and then embraced the life of a jungle monk. Björn effortlessly intersperses the different phases of his life and the time he spent as a monk. He shares ancient wisdom and what it feels like to spend days serving others in the pursuit of seeking spiritual salvation. The chapter “It Starts With You” is an eye-opener. There are moments, you feel the author is talking about your life experiences in the book.

The last chapter of the book strikes an emotional chord as the author talks about his struggles of returning to a ‘normal’ life. In 2018, Björn was diagnosed with the incurable disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a fatal motor neuron disease. He died peacefully by euthanasia in 2022 surrounded by his loved ones. The everyday experiences and wisdom resonate with people from all walks of life. No wonder I May Be Wrong is a bestseller!



