Art Quotient at The Quorum Hyderabad Showcases Sudhakar Chippa’s Work

Since time immemorial, artists have been fascinated by Hyderabad’s rich history and vibrant culture. The city has turned muse to artists. Sudhakar Chippa, who’s known to be deeply rooted to his hometown, showcased his work at Art Quotient, The Quorum Hyderabad. Chippa’s work is a poignant reflection on the changing landscape of the city and won many hearts at the India Art Fair recently. So it was not surprising that The Quorum Hyderabad chose Chippa to throw open their creative space—The Art Quotient. Presented in collaboration with Srishti Gallery, Sudhakar Chippa's solo exhibition is a captivating narrative that transcends time and space.

The Quorum’s new art program Art Quotient will encourage experienced as well as young artists, says Amit Kumar Jain, Head of Art Program, The Quorum.

Raised on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Sudhakar's artistic journey is closely entwined with his childhood days where he was witness to a clean, free world where animals, people stuck to their respective habitats. His artwork is inspired by his childhood experiences and encapsulates the essence of the environment he was raised in. The artist uses natural elements like mud and sand to breathe life into his canvases.

"I really love his work because of the kind of materials he uses and feel he's rooted. This is an artist that we truly believe that it's time for people to know him," says Lakshmi Nambiar of Srishti Art Gallery.

A visual treat, Sudhakar’s works take art enthusiasts on a nostalgic journey of a bygone era. One of the standout pieces, a sprawling painting depicting elephants and horses amidst lush foliage, serves as a heart-rending reminder of a time when civilization and nature co-existed harmoniously. The artist’s attention to detail, not to mention his skilful use of texture, transports viewers into a world, where time ceases.

As you walk through the artist’s exhibits, you can’t help but wonder about how urbanization encroached rural landscapes. Through intricate patterns and aerial views in Sudhakar’s works, one can trace the transformation of agricultural fields into concrete jungles. Yet, Sudhakar’s works retain a rural flavor reminding viewers of the significance of preserving nature.

The artwork on display at The Quorum, Hyderabad’s ‘Art Quotient’ prompts introspection. “I am willing to experiment with different mediums and techniques,” says Sudhakar, which reflects his constant evolution as an artist.

Sudhakar Chippa's art attempts to bridge the gap between past and present, rural and urban, tradition and innovation. Through his evocative imagery and unwavering passion, Sudhakar invites us to pause, reflect, and reconnect with the essence of our surroundings.

The ongoing exhibition (till May 5), at The Quorum Hyderabad’s Art Quotient, showcases Sudhakar Chippa’s dynamic depictions of changing landscapes.