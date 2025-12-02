5th Edition of the Goncourt Choice of India

New Delhi: The Goncourt Choice of India (Choix Goncourt de l’Inde) returns for its fifth edition, bringing together students, teachers, and literature enthusiasts from across the country to celebrate contemporary French fiction. Conceived by the Académie Goncourt and coordinated by the French Institute in India (IFI) and the Embassy of France in India, and supported by Priti Paul, Director, Apeejay Surrendra Group, via the Apeejay Trust, the initiative continues to strengthen cultural exchange and build a bridge between Indian readers and French authors.

In this 5th edition, students of French from nine Indian universities: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Pondicherry University, University of Mumbai, Savitribai Phule Pune University, University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University, University of Rajasthan, Banaras Hindu University, and, for the first time, Panjab University in Chandigarh, form the jury alongside members of the Alliance Française network. Over five months, they will read and debate the four shortlisted novels for France’s most prestigious literary distinction, the Prix Goncourt, guided by their teachers and IFI-facilitated seminars.

Shortlisted titles for the 2025 edition:

Nathacha Appanah — La Nuit au Cœur (Night at Heart), Gallimard

Emmanuel Carrère — Kolkhoze (Kolkhoze), P.O.L

Caroline Lamarche — Le Bel Obscur (The Beautiful Darkness), Seuil

Laurent Mauvignier — La Maison Vide (The Empty House), Minuit

At the end of this process, the student juries will gather for a deliberation lunch at one of the restaurants of The Park Hotel, part of the Apeejay Surrendra Group. This symbolic moment mirrors the Académie Goncourt tradition in Paris, bringing together the refinement of Indian hospitality and the spirit of French literary dialogue.

The winner of the 2025 Choix Goncourt de l’Inde will be announced in March 2026 at a special ceremony at the Residence of the French Ambassador in New Delhi, in the presence of representatives from the French Embassy, IFI, and Apeejay Trust. The event will also mark the launch of the program’s next phase, a translation initiative designed to give wider reach to French literature in India.

Under the new partnership with Apeejay Trust, the program will expand through additional activities. Alongside the university-led literary prize and seminars, an open translation contest will be launched in March 2026, inviting aspiring translators to submit their interpretation of excerpts from previous Goncourt-winning novels. The winning translator will receive a publication contract supported by IFI and Apeejay, further strengthening Indo-French collaboration in literature and translation.

Mr. Grégor Trumel, Counsellor for Cooperation and Cultural Affairs, Embassy of France, and Director of the French Institute in India, said:

“I am so proud to announce our new partnership with the Apeejay Trust, which allows us to take the Choix Goncourt de l’Inde to new heights. Together, we are not only celebrating the literary dialogue between France and India, but also expanding its impact. Thanks to Apeejay’s generous support, the French Institute in India can now launch an open translation contest, offering professional translators a platform to showcase their talent and supporting an Indian publisher in bringing the winning translation to life. Reading good books nourishes the soul and helps one better understand the world and others. And literature is, above all, one of life's great pleasures!”

Ms. Priti Paul, Director of Apeejay Surrendra Group, said: “Our support for the Choix Goncourt de l’Inde is not merely a philanthropic gesture; it is a foundational investment in the future of Indo-French literary dialogue. Apeejay Trust and Oxford Bookstores’ unwavering commitment to strengthening the cultural and literary architecture between India and France is made manifest through this strategic alliance with the French Institute in India. By empowering Indian publishers and placing professional translators in the vanguard of cultural exchange, we execute our mandate to ensure this initiative leaves a profound and enduring legacy.”

This new chapter of the Choix Goncourt de l’Inde not only showcases the depth of contemporary French literature but also empowers Indian students and translators to play a central role in shaping the future of Indo-French cultural dialogue.