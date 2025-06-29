Student revolutions, Rang De Basanti style

Author: Suresh U Kumar's Latest Book Girl In Scarlet Hijab



Historical fiction has a special place in literature. Simply because it can place familiar characters in settings that offer newer ways to understand them. Author Suresh U Kumar, who spent almost three decades in Kerala before moving to the US, has offered a tribute to his home state. He constructs a narrative about student-led rebellion against a corrupt government, inspired by key freedom fighters.

First up, it is Jayaprakash Narayan who comes alive in this rather rare book about Kerala's political legacy, both pre and post independence, titled 'The girl in Scarlet Hijab.' Several other references appear only too real; for instance I actually hunted for a book The Rebel Sailors by TK Karunakaran, a fictional character in the book. The Rebel Sailors chronicles the famous mutiny by the Royal Indian Navy that involved several sailors from the state of Kerala, among others.

TK Karunakaran himself is referred to as Vaikom Karnan in the book- this is an interesting parallel to the character of Vaikom Karnan- often believed to be the renowned writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. The fact remains that a community of youth were inspired by Gandhi’s visit to Kerala in 1925- for the famous Vaikom Satyagraha- to fight against discrimination in temple access to lower class Hindus. In fact T K Karunakaran, in many ways resembles Basheer.

The royal navy mutiny started in Bombay but spread to other naval stations like Calcutta, Karachi, Madras, Visakhapatnam and Cochin, with British flags being taken down and flags of Indian parties fluttering on the masts of the ships. It was Jayaprakash Narayan who saw the mutiny as a landmark event that challenged the imperial might of the British.

In fact, Chapter 11 in the book The Legend of Jayaprakash Narayan must not be missed. His daring escape from Hazaribagh Central Jail inspired many youngsters to dedicate their lives to the cause of freedom. Always in the background, Jayprakash Narayan’s references are deftly woven into the story; For instance, the Lok Nayak Road in Kerala, named after his passing in 1979 celebrates his moral force, which had been instrumental even post independence in uniting the fragmented opposition parties, in the aftermath of emergency.

In the book, T K Karunakaran says," One fine day, a boy or girl as old as your grandchildren will look up and wonder who the road is named after. The child will walk into the local library and request a book about JP. On that day, all our heroic efforts will be worthwhile; for who knows, what fire JP's deeds will light in the child's heart."

In a plot that traverses from the 1940s all the way to the 1980s, is embedded the most mysterious character Ruksana. Her identity, her purpose, everything remains a mystery till almost the very end. Revealing anything about her would be a spoiler. The crux of the plot is centered on a high-stakes revolution, triggered by an assassination attempt on T K Karunakaran. It sets the stage for widespread protests- as subdued emotions take over and student revolutionaries who feel marginalised and ignored, decide to take matters into their own hands. Rang De Basanti style.

The enigmatic Rukhsana, our girl in the scarlet hijab, embodies resilience, tactical brilliance, and quiet stoicism. Her arc is the pulse of the story, symbolizing loyalty, dedication with a tinge of defiance, in the face of systemic oppression.

A good weekend reading companion; particularly ideal for a book club as this is not a paint the good guys white and bad guys black story. Every character is complex in their shades. Don’t those make for the most exciting conversations?