Shashi Tharoor Launches Shalini Passi’s Book 'The Art of Being Fabulous'

In a vibrant confluence of art and literature, Dr. Shashi Tharoor launched Shalini Passi’s debut book, The Art of Being Fabulous, at a celebrated gathering in the capital. The evening unfolded as an immersive cultural experience, featuring a specially curated art exhibition that echoed the book’s central themes, followed by an exclusive book-signing session.

The guest list reflected Delhi’s dynamic cultural landscape, with a distinguished turnout that included Tanya Mittal, Paresh Maity, Bhavna Kakker, Sandeep Bijli, Nikhil Divedi, Namita Chibber, and prominent figures from the art, fashion, and creative communities.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Tharoor described the book as a manifesto for self-trust, observing that it redefines resilience as a sustained expression carried with composure. He emphasized that being fabulous is “not a set of rules, but a feeling—the feeling of being immersed in one’s own passion.”

Praising Passi’s ability to uncover meaning in small, everyday acts, he underscored the importance of women representing culture with authenticity and intellectual confidence on global platforms. He concluded with a tribute to the author’s vision: “The goal is not merely to exist, but I dare say, Shalini, to be as fabulous as you are.”

The curated exhibition, conceived as an extension of the book’s philosophy, was presented in artistic collaboration with Myna Mukherjee and Shefali Mehrotra, who worked together to bring the visual experience of the evening to life. The exhibition featured works by Indian Contemporary Artist, Noureen Rashid, Shiblee Muneer, Reshmi Dey, Moutushi Chakravorty, Santosh Jain, Piyali Sadhukan, Sonika Agrawal, Mariyam Firuzi, Jenny TS, Babak Haghi, Pravat M, Rochelle Nembhard & Gemma Shepherd.

A striking highlight of the evening was the glass sculpture displayed at the center of the table, a cross-cultural collaboration between Indian artist Reshmi Dey and Swedish artist Philip Hickok. Its interplay of transparency and light reflected the book’s central idea of identity as layered, fluid, and consciously shaped.Complementing this was Tune of the Sultan by Raghava KK, crafted in wood and brass. Evoking the form of a musical instrument, the sculpture echoed the book’s message that life, like art, is composed with intention, with each choice contributing to a larger, personal symphony.

Through these immersive installations and contemplative works, the space mirrored Passi’s belief that life itself can be treated as a canvas. The atmosphere felt less like a conventional launch and more like a living dialogue between art and literature. Guests moved through the space with thoughtful curiosity, pausing at works that resonated deeply with the book’s themes. At the heart of these exchanges was Shalini Passi herself, sharing reflections on how the exhibited works informed her writing and reinforced her belief that everyday life, when approached with intention, becomes its own form of art.

Passi later signed copies for guests and posed for photographs. Blending memoir with philosophy, The Art of Being Fabulous explores self-definition, resilience, reinvention, and the transformative power of art in daily living.

The launch marked more than a literary milestone; it was a declaration.

Through her work and the world she curates around it, Passi emerges as a cultural force who believes that the most fearless thing a woman can do is author her own story. The evening was, at its core, a reminder that knowledge, worn with intention, is the most enduring form of elegance."