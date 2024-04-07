A Brush with Brilliance: Mesmerising Van Gogh beyond canvas

With valuable inputs from co-curator Jay Punjabi, visual artists—Hemali Vadalia and Naveen Boktapa of Motionvan Studios have curated and brought to life the paintings with use of the latest technology for delivering The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience. Visitors are spellbound when the artist's timeless masterpieces come up on the illuminated massive 22K lumen projector, a first in India.

Generally, Visual Art is to provide a visual stimulus resulting in certain perceptions. But what if you could have an immersive experience of it too, with a dash of sensory stimulus as well? After enthralling art lovers in Chennai, the first edition of the Real Van Gogh immersive experience comes to Hyderabad. The exhibition showcasing 70 carefully curated art pieces is bound to leave you mesmerised. The show is presented by The Silly Fellows in collaboration with Jay Punjabi and Nikhil Chinapa. Music entrepreneur Nikhil Chinappa is the curator and the brand ambassador for the exhibition.

The producers of the show bring to life some of Van Gogh's extraordinary works, including the artist's favorite Potato Eaters, Starry Night, Sunflowers, Irises, Wheatfield with Crows. If you are an art enthusiast, the exhibition offers a chance to fully engage with the beauty of Van Gogh's works in a manner that has never been experienced before.

The hour-long artistic brilliance is spaced across four meticulously curated spaces, each crafted to showcase a unique aspect of the artist's work.

The art walk begins with the Education Room which gives interesting insights into Van Gogh's life and art.

The second stop is called the Infinity Room, where visitors are bound to lose themselves in the immersive setting.

The Immersive Room is where the majority of visitors spend all their time. This place brings alive Van Gogh's genius. In a span of 36 minutes, 236 paintings of Van Gogh will transport you to a world of myriad colours and experience.

Should you wish to carry a piece of the experience back with you, you can pick souvenirs and mementoes from The Merchandise room.

As you leave the ethereal world of Van Gogh's art, you carry with you not just memories, but also a deep appreciation for the transformative power of art. The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience transcends the boundaries of time and space, drawing art aficionados and the general public to admire the captivating strokes of the artist's brush.

The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience offers an unparalleled visual spectacle. The exhibition is on till April 14 at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Kothaguda.Tickets for the Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience are available on Insider website. The exhibition will run from 1.30 pm to 9 pm every day, with the last entry at 8 pm.