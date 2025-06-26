New Exhibition at Four Seasons Bengaluru Celebrates Creative Voices of Seven Acclaimed Artists

In an age where relentless schedules leave little room for reflection, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru offers a moment of quiet contemplation through its latest art showcase, Threads of Tradition. Eschewing conventional gallery formats, the hotel transforms its sophisticated corridors into a canvas for discovery. Hosted at CUR8, the hotel’s all-day dining destination, the exhibition invites guests to engage with artworks that speak to spirituality, personal expression, and the evolving nature of tradition.



Curated by artist Meena Das, the exhibition is on view until June 30, 2025, and brings together seven renowned voices from the Indian art landscape. On display are works by S. G. Vasudev, a prominent figure in Indian art and founding member of the Cholamandal Artists’ Village, who played a key role in shaping the Madras Art Movement. His distinctive style, marked by intricate lines and vibrant colour, spans oil paintings, silk tapestries, and copper reliefs. Also featured is Bengaluru-based Krishna Shetty C.S., whose quasi-abstract works emerge from dreams and memory, expressed through dense, earthy forms that feel both intimate and mythic.

The Southern artistic landscape is further represented by V Hariraam, who brings Stellar Memories, a collection of acclaimed abstract works. Previously exhibited across India and abroad, these pieces now find a reflective setting within the hotel’s corridors. Paresh Hazra brings a visual language steeped in nostalgia, celebrating the legacy of everyday Indian life, while Shraddha Rathi merges her background in architecture with abstraction to explore the meeting point of tradition and modern identity.

Ganesh Doddamani, recipient of the Karnataka Lalit Kala Akademi Award, draws on memory and folklore to create vibrant, intricate and ethereal landscapes. Alongside her curatorial vision, Meena Das also showcases her own artworks that showcase her intuitive understanding of feminine identity.

With Threads of Tradition, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru continues to shape itself as a space where art is experienced intuitively and woven into the very fabric of the guest experience.

· Venue: CUR8, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

· Time: On view till June 30