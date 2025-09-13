Natasha Poonawalla Makes a Statement at Chanel Dinner and Kering Foundation Gala in New York 

Natasha Poonawalla, businesswoman, philanthropist, and global fashion icon, continues to make her presence felt on the international fashion stage. Recently, she was spotted alongside Lauren Sánchez Bezos at a private dinner hosted by Chanel in New York, celebrating the launch of the house’s new collaborative book with Sofia Coppola. For the occasion, Natasha exuded understated glamour in a Chanel dress and bag, styled with bold Atrangi earrings and sleek Saint Laurent heels, embodying the effortless sophistication that has become her signature.





Photo Credits: Tiziano















Further highlighting her passion to causes close to her heart, Natasha attended the “Caring For Women” evening in New York, presented by the Kering Foundation to celebrate the joy of community. Known for her fearless approach to fashion, she made a powerful style statement in a Balenciaga jacket, Jacquemus ring and earrings, a Staud bag, and Victoria Beckham shoes.

Natasha continues to redefine the global narrative of modern elegance with purpose.