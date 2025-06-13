Mohan Babu University Launches India’s First Book Village Project to Foster Reading Culture in Rural Communities

Hyderabad: Mohan Babu University (MBU), a leading institution known for its commitment to excellence in education and community development, proudly launches its pioneering Book Village Project. Designed to nurture a reading culture, this initiative brings the joy and value of books to rural communities.

The project will initially serve villages surrounding MBU, including Kuchivari Palli, Pulliahgari Palli, Kotala, Bandarla Palli, and Rangampeta. Supported by the visionary leadership of Padma Shri Dr. M. Mohan Babu (Actor, Director, Producer, Educationalist and Philanthropist) and Mr. Vishnu Manchu, the project aims to become a cornerstone of India’s rural development, promoting intellectual curiosity, community engagement, and social growth.

Currently, five Village Libraries are operational, with plans to expand to 10+ in the next six months. The initiative aims to cultivate an inclusive reading culture for entire communities, inspiring lifelong learning beyond student-focused efforts. Libraries will be set up in central community spaces such as temples and gathering spots, offering curated collections ranging from children's literature to biographies, science fiction, and history. A six-month program featuring twelve activities—including book relay races, storytelling sessions, and literary movie nights—will integrate reading into daily village life. Lending libraries, managed by local coordinators and supported by MBU students, will enable villagers to borrow and share books, fostering communal learning. Villagers are encouraged to donate books and build personal collections, promoting literacy beyond the libraries. By offering both global and native language works, the project preserves linguistic heritage while broadening worldviews. “At MBU, we see education as a vehicle for societal transformation. The Book Village Project is more than an initiative—it’s a movement to keep the spirit of learning alive in a digital world. This is the first time an Indian university has spearheaded an initiative of this scale to create dedicated community spaces for books and learning. By promoting reading as a cultural activity, we equip rural communities with tools to reflect, imagine, and build connections beyond their immediate world,” said Vikas Singh, Chief Growth and Strategy Office, Mohan Babu University. The Book Village Project is more than a simple reading campaign; it is an effort to counterbalance the pervasive influence of digital distractions, which often reduce attention spans and leave little room for reflective, meaningful reading. As technological advancements drive us further into digital engagement, MBU believes that books offer a sanctuary for thoughtful, uninterrupted learning and connection. By establishing these community reading hubs, MBU aims to ignite a collective passion for reading, strengthening social and cultural bonds across generations.





