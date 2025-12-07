The Art of Gifting, Reimagined

When you step inside the flagship space, the first thing you notice is how the brand blends a hotel-like warmth with the charm of handcrafted décor. Across the room, frames in several colours sit next to cake ladders, drawers and unique pieces that can double as home décor.

Amid the bustle of a champagne evening, pictures being shortlisted, and guests walking in, the founder, Shikha, joins the conversation. She started the brand ten years ago, almost by accident.

The idea behind these pieces is simple: they are made for people who celebrate at home—mainly weddings, but also corporate events. As the team puts it, “We are targeting people having weddings in their home… people who want wedding gifts. And yes, corporate events too.”

“Honestly, this literally fell into my lap,” she says with a smile. “Madihah is my third baby. My husband is an exporter—we belong to an export family. He’s from Moradabad, and the factories are there. Someone once said, ‘You have such beautiful products.’ She recalls how it began: “They said, just start packing. I started as a packer. And now this has become my life. I eat, sleep, breathe my work.”

Made in India, Created by Local Artisans

Every piece at Madihah is handmade and created entirely in India. “Nothing here is China. Everything is made in India by local craftsmen, artisans,” she emphasises. “Each and every piece is made in India. That’s why we can customize everything. Any size, any colour, any finishing… anything you give us in handicraft, we can make.”

She walks through the different techniques: “Even the glass manufacturing—the blown glass, the pot-die work, the smooth strands, the bohemian crystal sheen… everything can be customised to your colour.”

Madihah also caters to massive orders on tight deadlines. “People know that if they want huge quantities in a very short span, they come to Madihah. Our work is very time-bound because it’s wedding related. There’s a date… the function is today, so it has to go. I joke with my staff, don’t see the clock.”

With 24x7 work at the Delhi flagship, their logistics are equally unique. “We send trucks, and with every truck, we send our team members. They hand deliver everything, get it checked, and then leave. Fresh breads or sweets? They procure them from the city itself to keep it fresh.

Although the founder is based in Delhi and the brand’s flagship is there, Madihah has stores in Ahmedabad, Pune and now Hyderabad. “We felt the urge to open Hyderabad,” says her son, Kritarth Bhasin. “The gifting trend here has evolved. Silver and gold prices are so high that premium silverware and reusable, sustainable gifting has become the alternative.”

For years, their Hyderabadi clients travelled to Delhi for wedding shopping—designer wear, jewellery, and gifting. Now, Madihah is here in the city. “We wanted a good location… and now here we are in the upscale Banjara Hills,” he says.

What makes Madihah stand out is its idea of gifting pieces that don’t get thrown away. “Our USP is home décor converted into gifting,” he explains. “We don’t promote cardboard boxes or paper invites. Everything is reusable and safe. Whatever you give your guests can be used later as home decor.”

From baby announcement trunks to wedding hampers and corporate sets, everything is export quality. “We export to UAE, Singapore, Thailand… everything made in India. Sustainable, usable, reusable—that’s our focus.”

The brand has also launched its own sweets and gourmet range. “Earlier we were not doing sweets. Now we give end-to-end packages. We have amazing chefs—one was ex-Oberoi who worked for us earlier. Now he’s hired full-time. Everything is in-house with proper licences,” says Shikha.

Kritarth also reflects on the people who make the brand what it is. “Everything crafted by us is an ode to our craftsmanship, to our karigars. We have built this brand because of them. We must give credit to our craftsmanship.”