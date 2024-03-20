Kodimyala's 'Thought Forms' Exhibition Explores Metaphysics

Hyderabad: Renowned visual artist from the city Sangeeta Kodimyala's latest exhibition, 'Thought Forms: Essence and Existence', currently on display at Gallery 5 of the State Art Gallery in Hyderabad, offers a profound exploration into the realms of metaphysics and human existence. Until March 24, from 11 am to 7 pm, visitors have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Kodimyala's captivating collection of textured orbs and indeterminate forms, each piece serving as a conduit to ponder the fundamental nature of being.

In Kodimyala's own words, the exhibition serves as a "gateway into the realm of metaphysics," prompting viewers to question whether "essence precedes existence, or is it the other way around?" Through her artwork, she invites audiences to contemplate the interconnectedness of all things and explore the mysteries lying beyond empirical observation.

Drawing inspiration from her upbringing and cultural values, Kodimyala's creative expression is deeply rooted in nature, poetry, and metaphysics. She explained, "I notice such phenomena in nature and thus create works based on these findings," highlighting her 'investigative approach' to art.

Utilising sustainable natural earth pigments and largely rendering her pieces with bare hands, Kodimyala's artistic process allows for an organic shaping of forms. As she described, "My work begins with chance, and then I work my way around it," resulting in sensorial textures that reflect a sense of transformation and amalgamation.

The exhibition also features pieces such as 'Ecological Mythologies' and 'Thought Forms - 5, 6, 7, 8,' each offering a unique exploration of nature, poetry, and metaphysics. By collecting earth pigments directly from the places she resides, Kodimyala emphasised the interconnectedness of all living beings, inviting viewers to ponder the cyclical and timeless nature of existence.