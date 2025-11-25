KLF 2026 to Bring 400 Global Voices to Kozhikode Beach

The ninth edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF), Asia’s largest and the world’s most attended literary festival, will be held from January 22 to 25, 2026, at the Kozhikode beach front in Kerala — India’s first UNESCO City of Literature.

Since its launch in 2016, KLF has grown into a major cultural platform, drawing over 6.5 lakh visitors and more than 600 speakers last year. The 2026 edition will feature over 400 speakers across 250 sessions on seven parallel tracks, alongside musical and cultural performances each evening.

The festival will host an impressive lineup of Nobel laureates, Booker Prize winners, historians, scientists, artists, filmmakers, and activists. Confirmed speakers include Abdulrazak Gurnah, Olga Tokarczuk, Abhijit Banerjee, Indra Nooyi, Peggy Mohan, Shobhaa De, Amish Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Arvind Subramanian, and Olympian Ben Johnson.

“KLF has become a meeting point for creative and courageous minds worldwide,” said Ravi Deecee, Chief Facilitator, adding that the 2026 edition will deepen the exchange of ideas and celebrate cultural diversity.

Germany has been announced as the Guest Nation for 2026. Its participation will include a dedicated pavilion, a writing residency in Vagamon, a creative writing workshop for young Malayalam writers, and a light installation on the beach. “We look forward to bringing German authors and artists to Kozhikode,” said Dr. Michael Heinst of the Goethe-Institut.

The festival will combine literature with live arts, featuring fusion nights, concerts, theatre, and traditional performances, turning Kozhikode into a vibrant hub of ideas and culture.

As preparations begin, Kozhikode readies itself to host one of the world’s most dynamic literary gatherings.