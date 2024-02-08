Immersive art unveiled: Bhupal Ramnathkar's Reflections 2.0 at snowball studios

Snowball Studios is set to host the second edition of Bhupal Ramnathkar's immersive photography series, titled "Reflections 2.0." Following the overwhelming success of his debut exhibition in February 2023, the accomplished artist, advertising art director, and graphic designer promises a mesmerizing visual experience that transcends traditional photography."Reflections 2.0" is a celebration of Ramnathkar's four decades of dedicated craftsmanship, as he turns his lens towards the breathtaking landscapes of the 'Paradise on Earth.' The exhibition unveils a captivating narrative, blending reality and imagination through opulent elements such as 24-carat gold accents, monumental screens, and intricate layering techniques.As a master in the realms of advertising, graphic design, and visual arts, Ramnathkar pushes the boundaries of his chosen theme, inviting viewers to contemplate the world through his unique perspective. Each print, according to the artist, encourages spectators to treat it as a mirror, prompting them to discover a world of reflections."Every print urges you to stand and look at it as if it were a mirror and discover a world of reflections," Ramnathkar said.The intersection of reality and imagination is at the heart of "Reflections 2.0," beckoning participants to embark on a transformative journey of discovery. Ramnathkar's masterful manipulation of images and materials blurs the line between reflection and reality, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in a world that is both familiar and fantastical."Reflections 2.0" is scheduled to be showcased at Snowball Studios in Mumbai, from February 14 to February 18. Art enthusiasts and the public are invited to join Bhupal Ramnathkar on this exploration of art, where reflections reveal deeper truths and perspectives.Renowned for his innovative approach to visual storytelling, Bhupal Ramnathkar's career spanning decades continues to captivate audiences with his evocative imagery and profound artistic vision. "Reflections 2.0" promises to be a milestone in his artistic journey, offering a unique and immersive experience for all who appreciate the transformative power of art.