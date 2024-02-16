I.M. Lall Man Who Shaped Art. 311

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on February 6 hosted a distinguished event, marking the launch of the book “At the Pleasure of His Majesty — I. M. Lall and The Case That Shook the Crown,” authored by senior advocate Chander M. Lall.

The book translates the true life story of I.M. Lall, ICS, the author’s grandfather, I.M. Lall joined the British Indian Army and survived the siege of Kut Al Amara (now Iraq) in WW1, where over 70% of the 8000-strong garrison deployed perished on the battlefield.



With a foreword by senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, “This book promises to unveil the gripping narrative of Late Inder Mohan Lall, ICS, and the author’s grandfather, whose resilience and courage reverberate through the pages.”



In 1937, I.M. Lall invited the wrath of the British Crown when he stood up to protect the national treasures. In 1948, for the first time in the history a subject won against the British Empire.



In this compelling work, Lall delves into the remarkable life of his grandfather, I. M. Lall, a man whose steadfast integrity challenged the might of the British Empire. Through meticulous research and poignant storytelling, Lall unfolds the gripping saga of I. M. Lall's battle for justice, reverberating across the corridors of power and culminating in a landmark verdict that shaped Article 311 of the Constitution of India.



