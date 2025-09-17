Hyderabad to Host Landmark Printmaking Exhibition ‘Edition 2’ at State Gallery of Art

Hyderabad is set to celebrate the underrepresented art of printmaking with Edition 2, a collaborative exhibition featuring 30 artists from 14 states. The event will open on September 19 at 5 pm at the Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, Jubilee Hills.





Curated by Annapurna M. and Attri Chetan, the exhibition traces the roots of printmaking from the Indus Valley and 16th-century India while highlighting how young artists are reinventing the medium in contemporary practice.

Chief Guest Shilpa Reddy, Mrs. India and lifestyle influencer, along with Dr. Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, Director General of the National Gallery of Modern Art, will inaugurate the show. The exhibition will remain open to the public till September 28.





A key highlight is the launch of a public printmaking studio at the State Gallery, creating a dedicated space for artists and students to explore the technique. Visitors can also participate in artist-led workshops and a mini print portfolio initiative offering hands-on experiences.





“Edition 2 is not only about displaying prints, but about slowing down to rediscover the art of making itself — a dialogue between tradition and experimentation, process and imagination,” curator Annapurna Madipadiga said.





The initiative, envisioned by Attri Chetan, founder of The Unknowns art collective, has been supported by Lakshmi, Director of the State Art Gallery. Organisers describe it as one of the most significant exhibitions dedicated to printmaking in recent years.



