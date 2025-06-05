Hyderabad: Kuruva Venkataramana Murthy Launches His Transformational Book on Leadership

Hyderabad: A meaningful afternoon unfolded in the heart of Hyderabad as celebrated TEDx speaker, cosmic storyteller, holistic healer, and awareness coach Kuruva Venkataramana Murthy unveiled his latest book, “Inspire. Impact. Ignite – Leadership is a Story, Not a Title.” More than a book launch, the event became a soulful gathering, a space where purpose met presence, and leadership was redefined not by hierarchy, but by humanity.

In the book Mr. Kuruva Venkataramana Murthy challenges traditional paradigms of leadership. Through rich storytelling, deep reflection, and lived experience, he invites readers to view leadership not as a position to attain, but as a story to embody. It is a call to action for anyone who has ever felt invisible, unheard, or underestimated.

Speaking at the launch, he marked “A leader isn’t remembered for their designation, They are remembered for the story they leave behind in people’s lives. This book is for those who believe leadership is not given by titles—it is revealed through truth, action, and impact. Whether you're a young entrepreneur, educator, changemaker, or seeker—this is your mirror.”

He added “This book isn’t launched—it’s lit. Because leadership isn’t taught from a stage. It’s remembered through a story.”