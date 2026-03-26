Hyderabad Hosts Ekaa: The One -A Rare Showcase of the Complete 64 Yogini Artworks

Ekaa: The One – The 64 Yogini Trail, a national travelling painting exhibition by Dr. Beena Unnikrishnan, will be showcased in Hyderabad from March 26 to 28, 2026, at Gallery 78, Silpa Hills, Khanamet, near HITEX.

















Bringing together the complete collection of 64 Yogini artworks, the exhibition offers a rare and immersive artistic experience that reinterprets India’s ancient spiritual traditions through a contemporary lens. Rooted in the philosophy of Shakti—the primordial feminine energy—the works explore themes of feminine power, balance, consciousness, and transformation.



Ekaa: The One is not a reproduction of temple imagery or an academic reconstruction, but a contemporary artistic interpretation that places the Yogini tradition within today’s cultural and social discourse. For the first time globally, all 64 Yoginis have been envisioned and painted as a cohesive body of work by a single artist, making this exhibition a significant cultural milestone.



The exhibition has been developed over a period of five years, reflecting an intensive artistic and research-driven engagement with the Yogini tradition. Conceived as a non-commercial public initiative, the exhibition is open to all and none of the artworks are available for sale, reinforcing its focus on cultural access and dialogue over commerce.



The exhibition is part of a larger national journey spanning 16 states over 81 days, covering more than 10,000 kilometres, positioning it as one of India’s most ambitious travelling art showcases. The journey began earlier this year in Kochi and has travelled across multiple cities before arriving in Hyderabad, building a pan-India cultural narrative around the Yogini tradition.



At its core, the exhibition reflects the deeper understanding that every individual embodies both feminine and masculine energies, and that the wisdom of the feminine is essential for balance, empathy, creativity, and inner strength. The artworks serve as a visual narrative of these archetypes—each Yogini symbolising distinct aspects such as intuition, courage, healing, and renewal.



Drawing inspiration from Yogini temples dating back to the 9th–12th centuries—known for their circular, open-air architecture that challenged traditional ideas of power and gender—the exhibition reinterprets these philosophies for contemporary audiences.



A distinctive element of Dr. Beena Unnikrishnan’s artistic process is her approach of beginning each painting with the eyes, establishing an emotional connection before completing the form, giving each work a unique depth and identity.



Speaking about the exhibition, Dr. Beena Unnikrishnan, artist and curator, brings over three decades of experience at the intersection of art, culture, and community development. Known for her work in reviving India’s sacred feminine narratives, her practice extends beyond art into cultural leadership, filmmaking, and social impact initiatives.



Alongside the exhibition, visitors will also have the opportunity to engage with the documentary Y64: Whispers of the Unseen, which traces the journey of India’s Yogini temples and their cultural relevance today.



Exhibition Details



• Dates: March 26, 27 & 28, 2026

• Time: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

• Venue: Gallery 78, Silpa Hills, Khanamet, Near HITEX, Hyderabad

• Documentary Screening: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM