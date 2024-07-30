Here's The Longlist For This Year's Booker Prize
The nominees for this year’s class of Booker Prize were announced on Tuesday. The Prestigious award is conferred every year for the best fiction in English language published in the United Kingdom and/or Ireland.
13 semifinalists were announced for the prestigious award and six American authors were among them. American writers including Pulitzer prize winner Hisham Matar, Rachel Kushner, Percival Everett and Tommy Orange are among the 13 semifinalists.
A list of six finalists will be announced on September 16 and the winner of the prize will be announced on November 12. The winner will receive 50,000 British pounds and a trophy.
The Booker Prize was founded in 1969 and is open to novels from any country published in the United Kingdom and Ireland.
Here's the full list:
Colin Barrett - Wild Houses
Rita Bullwinkel - Headshot
Percival Everett - James
Samantha Harvey - Orbital
Rachel Kushner - Creation Lake
Hisham Matar - My Friends
Claire Messud - This Strange Eventful History
Anne Michaels - Held
Tommy Orange - Wandering Stars
Sarah Perry - Enlightenment
Richard Powers - Playground
Yael van der Wouden - The Safekeep
Charlotte Wood - Stone Yard Devotional
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
