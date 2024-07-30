Here's The Longlist For This Year's Booker Prize.

The nominees for this year’s class of Booker Prize were announced on Tuesday. The Prestigious award is conferred every year for the best fiction in English language published in the United Kingdom and/or Ireland.



13 semifinalists were announced for the prestigious award and six American authors were among them. American writers including Pulitzer prize winner Hisham Matar, Rachel Kushner, Percival Everett and Tommy Orange are among the 13 semifinalists.

A list of six finalists will be announced on September 16 and the winner of the prize will be announced on November 12. The winner will receive 50,000 British pounds and a trophy.



The Booker Prize was founded in 1969 and is open to novels from any country published in the United Kingdom and Ireland.



Here's the full list:

Colin Barrett - Wild Houses

Rita Bullwinkel - Headshot

Percival Everett - James

Samantha Harvey - Orbital

Rachel Kushner - Creation Lake

Hisham Matar - My Friends

Claire Messud - This Strange Eventful History

Anne Michaels - Held

Tommy Orange - Wandering Stars

Sarah Perry - Enlightenment

Richard Powers - Playground

Yael van der Wouden - The Safekeep

