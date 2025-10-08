Head No Tail: A Bold Celebration of Unbound Art and Imagination

Head No Tail, an evocative new art exhibition curated by Soha Parekh, Amisha Himatsingka, and Aarti Sanghvi, celebrates art that defies structure, embraces ambiguity, and revels in freedom. The show brings together 18 artists from seven Indian states whose works span a wide range of mediums — from ceramic and metal to stone and canvas — creating a dialogue between tradition and experimentation.





More than an exhibition, Head No Tail is a statement against conformity. It invites viewers into a space where imagination flows freely, unbound by linear narratives or expected conclusions. The show explores fragments, abstractions, contradictions, and unfinished conversations, encouraging audiences to participate, interpret, and find meaning in the “living edge” between head and tail — the visible and the unseen.





The participating artists, drawn from diverse genres including surrealism, abstraction, portraiture, and tribal idioms, embody a shared spirit of authenticity and fearlessness. Their works reflect the evolving voice of Indian art — rooted in heritage yet refreshingly contemporary.





“Head No Tail is about seeing the whole — not choosing sides,” said the curators in a joint statement. “It’s about recognising the invisible connections, the material, the weight, and the essence that make art complete.”





The exhibition highlights India’s vibrant creative landscape, offering visitors not just visual delight but also a renewed sense of pride in the country’s artistic heritage. Each piece serves as a reminder of the responsibility to nurture, celebrate, and preserve the living spirit of Indian creativity for generations to come.



