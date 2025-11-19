 Top
Goblet of Fire Turns 20: Global Celebrations Announced by Warner Bros

19 Nov 2025 1:26 PM IST

The fourth Harry Potter film returns to theatres in a remastered version as fans worldwide mark two decades with screenings, events, and exclusive releases

Warner Bros is celebrating 20 years of Goblet of Fire with global screenings, fan events, and new behind-the-scenes content.

The wizarding world is celebrating a major milestone as Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire completes 20 years since its release. To mark the occasion, Warner Bros has announced global anniversary celebrations, including special screenings, themed fan events and limited-edition re-releases.

The studio confirmed that the film will return to select theatres worldwide in a newly remastered format, allowing fans to relive the Triwizard Tournament, the Yule Ball and the return of Voldemort on the big screen. Cinemas in the UK, US, India and several Asian countries have planned themed nights featuring posters, badges and exclusive merchandise. Fan communities are also hosting cosplay parades, wand-making workshops, trivia contests and rereading marathons of J.K. Rowling’s novel. Social media platforms are buzzing with nostalgia, fan art and favourite scenes trending under anniversary hashtags.

As part of the celebrations, Warner Bros will release never-seen-before behind-the-scenes footage, cast interviews and digital extras exploring the making of the film. Even after two decades, Goblet of Fire remains one of the franchise’s most influential films, with the anniversary festivities reflecting its enduring cultural impact and the unwavering love of fans across generations.

DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

