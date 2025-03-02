Ex-CAG DG Calls for Multi-Member CAG and Statutory Selection

Former Director General of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), P. Sesh Kumar, has called for deep structural reforms in India’s apex audit body, advocating for Constitutional changes to enhance transparency and accountability.In his book CAG Ensuring Accountability Amidst Controversies: An Inside View, Kumar highlights growing concerns over the quality and quantity of CAG reports, particularly during the tenures of former CAGs Rajiv Mehrishi and G.C. Murmu. He notes a significant decline in audit reports, attributing this to a shift from performance audits to outcome-based audits and prolonged review processes.Kumar argues that Mehrishi’s reorientation of performance auditing, which limited audits to program implementation rather than policy evaluation, further weakened the CAG’s impact. Additionally, he sheds light on internal dissatisfaction among CAG officials, especially following the controversial report on ‘Toll Operations of the National Highways Authority of India.’Referring to a 2023 Supreme Court PIL, Kumar underscores the need for an independent appointment committee for the CAG, similar to the selection process for the Election Commissioner and CBI Director. He suggests transitioning to a multi-member CAG structure, akin to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), to enhance transparency and accountability.Kumar also raises the critical question: Who audits the CAG? Unlike other countries, India lacks a formal mechanism to audit its top audit body. He cites international examples, such as the UK’s National Audit Office, which is overseen by the Public Accounts Committee, and the US Government Accountability Office, which undergoes external audits.Calling for a Constitutional amendment, Kumar stresses that reforms are essential to ensure transparency in the selection process, expand representation from the Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IAAS), and prevent the concentration of power within a single individual in the CAG.