Enchanting Creativity of Indian Artisans on Show at CCT

Hyderabad: The four-day Tarasha craft exhibit showcasing innovative works of over 20 artisans from various states began at CCT Spaces here on Wednesday.

A connoisseur’s delight, the artistically woven exhibits have been brought together by Titan's Project Tarasha and Creative Dignity.

Inaugurating the unique event, Rama Rajamouli, who patronises sustainable initiatives, stressed on the importance of preserving and promoting India's handmade traditions. She said she felt honoured to support and purchase the exquisite products crafted by skilled artisans from diverse backgrounds.

From the intricate Sohrai paintings of Jharkhand to the timeless Dhokra metal craft of Bengal, the exhibit presents glimpses of the diverse tapestry of Indian craftsmanship. Handmade kites from Uttar Pradesh, natural fibre crafts from Karnataka, and applique work from Odisha are among the art forms that are on display. The exhibit serves as a platform for artisans to connect with a wider audience and explore new market opportunities.

The amazing shopping experience will create a deeper understanding of the handcrafted ecosystem, said Meera Goradia, co-chair of Creative Dignity, who also highlighted the event's role and the perceptions surrounding the country's handmade practices. She added that the endeavour was to make their products globally relevant.

Sridhar N.E, chief sustainability officer at Titan, said that the event encapsulates India’s essence.

"Whether you're a seasoned buyer or one keen to explore, the exhibit promises an unforgettable journey through the heart and soul of India’s diverse art and craft," he said.

The exhibition-cum-sale will be on till Saturday.