Embrace Essence of Art and Nature at Mulberry Shades with Artist Santosh Mahale

Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills – A Tribute Portfolio Resort invites art enthusiasts to an immersive Art Workshop and Exhibit by Bengaluru born, Melbourn based artist Santosh Mahale, taking place on the 12th & 13th October 2024. Known for his 'Birds Eye' series, Santosh’s unique style blends cartography and topography to depict natural and architectural wonders through his paintings.





Guests will experience a harmonious blend of art and nature with a guided nature walk experiencing the resort's rich biodiversity. This will be followed by an engaging art workshop led by Santosh Mahale, where participants can unleash their creativity and craft their own masterpieces inspired by the breathtaking surroundings. The experience will be beautifully paired with delightful cocktails and canapés, and a sumptuous brunch that will tantalize the taste buds!

About the Artist



Santosh Mahale, a self-taught artist with roots in engineering and consulting, combines a logical approach with creativity in his Birds Eye series, which presents aerial perspectives of cities and landscapes. After the success of his debut solo exhibition, Birds Eye Melbourne, Santosh returns to celebrate his childhood city with Birds Eye Bangalore. His work captures the essence of India’s cultural and architectural heritage while inviting viewers to reflect on the relationship between urban spaces and the natural world. Through his immersive style, Santosh highlights the beauty of the world’s patterns—both man-made and organic—while exploring the balance between logic and artistry.

Dates: 12th & 13th October 2024



Location: Mulberry Shades Bengaluru, Nandi Hills



Price: 12th October 2024 – Nature Walk, Art Workshop, Cocktails and Canapés



13th October 2024 - Art Workshop,

Time: 12th October 2024 - 5 pm - 8 pm

13th October 2024 - 12 pm to 4pm