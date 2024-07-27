Priyanka Aelay: Making Mythology Relatable Through Art

In the heart of Hyderabad, within the exclusive walls of The Quorum, lies a treasure trove of artistic expression – the Art Quotient. This members-only club has become a haven for several intellectually stimulating activities, and this time, it’s an art exhibition titled “Nature Reimagined.’ Deccan Chronicle got a chance to interact with Priyanka Aelay—one of the talented artists whose works have been showcased.



Even though the artist’s works have been displayed at several art fairs and galleries, Priyanka admits that showcasing her work at The Quorum is a unique experience. She feels her creations can shine in this intimate space too. As we got the conversation started, the artist walked us through her exhibits, each reflecting how she reimagines nature.

Inspired by the forgotten South Indian folk story of Bala Nagamma, Priyanka’s Moon series is a visual feast. Priyanka uses her brushstroke to weave tales that are inspired by mythology but more contemporary in interpretation to make it more relatable to the viewers. She says she doesn’t make any sketches or plans, thereby allowing her art to evolve organically.



Priyanka considers her journey towards art as a labour of love—where the process is as much enjoyable as the outcome. Priyanka pursued several passions before finding her true calling. It was her successful debut solo show that strengthened her passion to go all out and pursue art.



Of course, her learning has been enriched by formal training and an internship in France as part of the cross-residency program which helped enhance her artistic versatility.



Priyanka does face creative blocks. But she has her own way of handling it when she is dissatisfied with her work. “I head to the studio and spend time there. Even if it means just being there and absorbing the environment.” This habit, she says, has been instilled in her by her artist father, who stressed the importance of regularly nurturing one’s craft.



