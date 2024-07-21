My Best Work is Yet to Come, says Chetan Bhagat

Renowned author Chetan Bhagat is a name to reckon with in the literary world, thanks to his thought-provoking books. In an exclusive conversation with Deccan Chronicle, he discusses his latest audio book on audible, “11 Rules For Life: Secrets to Level Up”. The book marks his foray into the self-help genre. Chetan talks about his personal experiences, writing style, and the reason behind his latest work.

The Power of Audio Books



Emphasising the effectiveness of audio books, Chetan says they are particularly good for motivation. He believes that listening to motivational content can be a powerful tool for personal growth, especially when incorporated into daily routines like commuting or household chores. The Genesis of 11 Rules For Life: Secrets to Level Up

Chetan Bhagat’s journey as a motivational speaker and YouTuber led him to create “11 Rules,” a book that distills his approach to life and personal growth. He shares his personal struggles, including a tough childhood and domestic abuse, to inspire others and show that anyone can overcome adversity.













Keeping it simple

Chetan’s writing style is known for making complex ideas accessible. He emphasises the importance of simplicity, stating that good literature should connect with people and be easy to understand. He achieves this by breaking down intricate concepts into relatable language.

Practical Advice



The author stresses that his book offers more than just motivation; it provides actionable advice. He encourages listeners to apply the 11 rules to their daily lives, emphasising the importance of fitness, diet, exercise, and sleep. He also highlights the need for self-improvement and taking responsibility for one’s life. Satisfaction and Fulfillment

When asked about his level of satisfaction, the author reflects on his evolution as a writer. He now prioritises writing books that genuinely help people, rather than focusing on sales or fame. He believes that his best work is yet to come and is excited about exploring new aspects of his identity beyond being a writer.

Dealing with Trolls and Negative Comments

Chetan shares his “papaya theory,” which helps him cope with trolls and negative comments. He acknowledges that not everyone will like his work and that it’s okay. He has developed a thick skin and focuses on his personal growth, hobbies, and relationships beyond his writing career, he says.

Chetan Bhagat’s commitment to helping others and his willingness to share his personal struggles make “11 Rules” a compelling listen on Audible. As he continues to evolve as a writer and individual, his future work promises to be even more impactful.







