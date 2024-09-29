Book Review | Through My Binoculars: A celebration of life in all its facets

‘Through My Binoculars’ by Syeda Sana, a young writer from Hyderabad, is a collection of poetry and prose that takes readers on a journey through the stages of life. In her debut work, Sana explores childhood memories, teenage love and the search for soul mates, offering a deep and authentic look into human experiences.

The author invites readers to revisit cherished moments and relive the excitement of life’s firsts. Each piece captures the innocence of childhood and the lessons learned from life’s ups and downs, with warmth and sincerity.

Beyond nostalgia, the book offers both motivation and comfort. Sana gently touches on life’s difficult moments, providing advice on finding peace and perseverance. This blend of reflection and inspiration makes Through My Binoculars a comforting companion for both joyful and challenging times.

As a first-year graduate student, Sana draws inspiration from authors such as Ruskin Bond, Paulo Coelho and Roald Dahl. Passion for writing, nurtured through years of participation in writing competitions, shines in this collection, demonstrating her relatable and impressive style.