Book Review | An American bride tells the Indian story

India has always been synonymous with spirituality, especially to the Western world. The Westerner’s primary identification has been with the India of Vedas, Upanishads and the Bhagavad Gita, the country’s rich history which goes back centuries, its diverse cultures, teachings of spiritual luminaries and the ancient religions like Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism which have helped shape its majestic tapestry over time. Little wonder then that in a book on India by an American who loves India there will be a strong layer of spiritual consciousness, especially for a person whose “ marriage that carried me away to far-off India, which in time, became my spiritual home”. What, however, is interesting in this collection of 15 stories is to see how the author Catherine Ann Jones manages to deftly touch upon other issues in an Indian community, including lifestyles, values, norms and societal consciousness. She has lived in India and has observed people and their customs closely. The stories are a spin-off from those years.

Not all stories have a spiritual focus; yet almost all have an underlying layer of eastern mysticism. ‘The Cat Who Would Not Die’ is ostensibly about a cat which a wealthy but lonely woman in Gurugram adopts and the growing attachment between the two. Those familiar with the Delhi-NCR region would be chuffed with the small details about the everyday living in the area. The story is touching and ends with a mystical knot. ‘The Philosopher’ is possibly more autobiographical, where New Orleans girl Leila finds many of her answers in discourses on Hinduism and Buddhism. “India had awakened her to an unconditional love, asking nothing in return”, and a marriage and a child later, she remains committed to the India. ‘The Body in the Well’ is a heartwarming story where Susan, an effervescent young graduate from the University of Michigan arrives at the south Indian village of Manikkal to learn the ancient Indian martial art form, Kalaripayattu.

Bus rides in Delhi late at night have grim connotations, especially after a particularly ghastly incident a decade back. The author possibly tries to recreate the horror, in remembrance, in her dark story, ‘The Bus Home’.

The recurrent theme in this collection is a deep search for the truth and a search for oneself, for which we have an Amy or a Suzanne who are driven to India to eke out a path towards self-enlightenment. The routes are many, the Ramayana, the Mahabharata, the Bhagavad Gita and even a deep connect through meditation. But possibly the destination is one.

One particular story on rebirth and Devadasis reads like a fascinating tale but is a bit of a stretch, hinging as it does on seances. But it skilfully recreates the world of Sanskrit slokas and palaces and a decadent world of the royals. But another story which is completely identifiable is that of the Buddhist monk and an American family, and how the Dalai Lama and his teachings shaped their lives.

Catherine Ann Jones’ collection is chequered, colourful, delving into various emotions and exploring a riot of human facets. The collection celebrates India beautifully. There just seems to be one danger though, of typifying it and possibly sending confusing signals to those uninitiated to a 21st century India. The author talks about an Indian student in America: “Also, the American guys were dating, something he was ill-equipped to do. Even in the 21st century, in south India, choosing a bride was mainly left to the parents, and brahmin boys never learned how to court a woman.” While this might be true for some, it is not so for a good many.

The language is simple and colloquial, and every story is different from the other, a winning trait for any collection. East & West is a quick and enjoyable read.

East & West: Stories of India

Catherine Ann Jones

Pippa Rann Books & Media

Rs 599