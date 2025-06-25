Artix 4.0 Returns to New Delhi, Merging Luxury and Indigenous Art in a Bold New Format

India’s pioneering pan-India hotel art fair, Artix, is all set for a dazzling return to the national capital with its fourth edition, Artix 4.0, taking place on August 2 and 3, 2025, at The Claridges Hotel, New Delhi.

Touted as a celebration of innovation, tradition, and immersive art experiences, Artix 4.0 offers art lovers, collectors, and connoisseurs a rare opportunity to witness a confluence of global and indigenous creativity. This year’s edition promises an intimate and engaging format that goes beyond conventional galleries — by transforming luxury hotel rooms into private art viewing spaces, each curated to tell a unique story of visual brilliance.

Founded by Payal Kapoor, Malvika Poddar, and Sethu Vaidyanathan, the fair continues to build on its mission of promoting new and established voices across disciplines. The 2025 edition will feature an exciting line-up of galleries, solo artists, traditional Indian textiles like chikankari and jamdani, handcrafted accessories, and contemporary jewelry. Participants include acclaimed names like Ashvita’s, Arushi Arts, 108 Art Projects, Art Nouveau, Prarthana Modi, Shruti Kasna Gupta, Aadyam Handwoven, Dharki Handwoven, Baroque by Samiksha Chowdhary, and Lotus Art De Vivre, among many others. “Artix 4.0 is more than just an exhibition — it’s an immersive and inclusive movement to reshape how people connect with art,” the founders said in a joint statement. “We’re curating a fresh, vibrant space that appeals to new collectors while preserving the ethos of Indian artistic heritage.” The two-day event will also host insightful sessions spotlighting emerging artists, the intersection of art and luxury, and the revival of traditional crafts in contemporary design. Artix 4.0 is open to all and promises a one-of-a-kind celebration of creativity, culture, and craftsmanship — all wrapped in the elegance of one of Delhi’s iconic hospitality landmarks.



