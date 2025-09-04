Thirty solar cyanotype works, spanning four years of work, at a juried exhibition revealed both a range of and a fresh perspective on the nearly two-century-old alternative photography process of cyanotype. This first show of cyanotype blurred the lines between photography, painting and printmaking, showing layered and evocative dream-like images, an elegy in “blues”. This work has come to fruition as a result of the artist’s exploration of metal form, texture and pattern from her metalsmithing and textile background.

The alchemic non-toxic process of cyanotype was invented in 1842. The process is a transformation of two iron salts into a solution applied to paper or fabric, starting out yellow, which, when exposed turns greenish-grey, then the exposure is halted by rinsing in water, revealing a vibrant and permanent Prussian blue print.

An intention to capture the hand of the maker led her towards a “gesture” application of solution to the paper, much like the brush strokes of Japanese calligraphy. This painterly gesture application in the cyanotype work makes each piece a unique expression.

Washes of textile-like visual texture are evident in the works, a signature of the artist’s techniques. This intention is compounded further in the abstract works as the chosen placement of physical objects in response to the gestures combine with the distortion of shadow and silhouette to create exposures that vary piece to piece, and upon the position of the sun, shifting and determining the final image. The result is a solitary imprint with washes of textile-like visual texture.

These show, through a brush-stroke portal, differing perspectives of The Miradoura Sophia in Lisbon, Portugal, known for its stunning blue and white painted tile murals housed within the 1271-built structure. These ancient spaces are juxtaposed with a garden in Noida, a display of hands decorated with mehndi, a rakhi tied by a brother. The works capture a cultural mix of East and West combined in harmony.

Nova Bronstein Kak is an artist based in New York with strong ties to India. She has worked commercially with leading American designers, exhibited in juried shows and was a resident artist and teacher at the Museum of Art and Design in New York.

Memories in Blue and White: Cyanotype Redefined

Art Gallery, Annexe of India International Centre

Artist: Nova Bronstein