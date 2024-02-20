Adults find solace in painting

It isn’t only kids and artists who paint. More and more adults engaged in various fields of work are taking it up as a hobby because it gives them joy, helps them relax, and positively impacts wellbeing.

Such is the popularity of art as a way to release overwhelming tensions at workplaces and homes that adult colouring books, with outlines of mandalas, animals, birds, flowers and landscapes, are flooding the market, and flying off bookstore shelves.

Says Sahil Mehta who is preparing for an entrance exam for a postgraduate course while holding down a job in a finance firm, “I don’t get lot of time to de-stress, so the easiest way to relax for 30 minutes after office hours is to colour a page in my art book. My mother had bought a few of these adult colouring books for herself, and I use them too. It makes me feel rejuvenated. It’s a change from playing games on my mobile phone, and reduces screen time.”

Crayons, pencils, gel pens or paints — whatever your chosen medium, it’s a fun activity. Choosing colours is a creative process, and focussing on an image or pattern to colour replaces negative thoughts with pleasant ones.

Dr Gayatri Deshpande, a gynaecologist and laparoscopic surgeon from Mumbai, who has been painting for the last six years, finds it an excellent stress-buster. “In the midst of my busy schedule, I try and paint for at least six hours a week. It stimulates parts of the brain associated with creative and positive thinking. I find that it improves my concentration,” she shares. (Dr Deshpande has exhibited and sold her paintings for a social cause and participated in an online art competition.)









Kavitha Kumar of ‘Kavi Art Studio’ in Hyderabad holds classes for adults in various types of drawing and painting, including traditional art forms like Warli. Her grown-up tudents range from college-goers in their twenties to professionals, and also septuagenarian homemakers. “Drawing and painting can be learnt at any age,” she asserts. “It is a break from routine, a chance to focus on something enjoyable. I also have patients with specific health issues who find that art improves their motor skills, coordination and even memory.”









Lavanya Krishnan, a Management consultant from Hyderabad, picked up how to paint and draw mandalas from the Internet during the Covid lockdown. She says, “It gave me a sense of calm and grounding during those days. When I am stressed, drawing structured and geometric mandalas centres me. Now, painting channels my energies. After a hectic week of work, I look forward to unwinding at my art class. Learning different art forms from a professional has been immensely beneficial.”

















Creating a work of art boosts self-esteem and instills a sense of achievement. Art provides an outlet for expressing emotions. Painting can act as a form of meditation too, as one gets immersed in it. Art classes also offer social interaction, fostering new friendships that can reduce stress and loneliness.