A Euphoric Goodbye to Comic Con

Hyderabad: The two-day comic fest, Hyderabad Comic Con, concluded on a celebratory note on Sunday with hundreds of comic and superhero fans and online gaming enthusiasts flooding the venue to be part of the enjoyment.

The limelight was hogged by the city’s young talent with their amazing creations, which seemed to have scored over a plethora of book launches and film promotions, and the presence of national and international celebrities, notwithstanding.

Gaming competitions saw youngsters fully engaged for almost the entire day, while the sale of merchandise was on a noticeable high.

Meanwhile, those who turned up for the event from other states, including regulars, were all praise for people from Hyderabad who, they said, were ‘most polite and hospitable’.

Cosplayers, dressed as comic, animated or superhero characters, were the main attraction of the event. Visitors were enthusiastically taking selfies esides them for posterity. The cosplayers, who were dressed in heavy ttires and stood all the while, were game for such selfie sessions. As one f them put it, “when they click pictures along with us, it almost immediately gives us a special energy. More importantly, we feel special and honoured.”

Mumbai’s Tejal, who came as Sage in Valorant, said, “I have been a cosplayer or six years now. Earlier, I was a fashion designer. An IT company is ponsoring me and this adds to my earnings. These new-age events will help connect with Gen X. Parents should encourage their children to participate n gaming and designing and to become a cosplayer. After all, they will be ngaged in creative work.”

Mini, a cosplayer from Delhi, dressed as Reyna in Valorant, said, “We get housands of social media followers for portraying different characters. We re stars in the tech world.”

In one event, Rana Daggubati, whose geek side won the hearts of the audience, launched Amar Chitra Katha’s collection of mythological stories

‘Devas’ along with a fun-filled quiz.

Tollywood star Vishwak Sen, who was here to promote his animated movie aama, spoke about how he enjoyed being the brand ambassador of Horse Power ports League.