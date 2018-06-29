search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Books and Art

Penguin Random House India acquires Hind Pocket Books, to tap into regional markets

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 29, 2018, 8:48 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2018, 8:48 am IST
Established in 1958, highly regarded Hind Pocket Books are considered as pioneers in publishing Hindi and Urdu paperbacks in India.
Hind Pocket Books have published some of the most renowned authors from the subcontinent and across the world, including Amrita Pritam, Shivani, Acharya Chatursen and Gulshan Nanda among others
 Hind Pocket Books have published some of the most renowned authors from the subcontinent and across the world, including Amrita Pritam, Shivani, Acharya Chatursen and Gulshan Nanda among others

In a major announcement, Penguin Random House India today said that it has acquired Hind Pocket Books, one of the oldest and most respected Hindi language publishers in the country.

Established in 1958, the highly regarded Hind Pocket Books are widely considered as pioneers in publishing Hindi and Urdu paperbacks in India, and have an impressive list of critically acclaimed and commercially successful titles. They have published some of the most renowned authors from the subcontinent and across the world, including Amrita Pritam, Shivani, Acharya Chatursen, Gulshan Nanda, Narendra Kohli, Khushwant Singh, R K Narayan, Dr Radhakrishnan, Dominique Lapierre, Osho, Thich Nhat Hanh, Ruzbeh Bharucha, Wayne Dyer, to name a few, and their titles and authors have won several prestigious awards, including the Nobel Prize, the Sahitya Akademi Awards, and the Jnanpith Award.

 

The acquisition of Hind Pocket Books will build further on Penguin Random House India’s presence in local language publishing, to which it has been committed for over a decade. Penguin began its Hindi publishing programme in India in 2005, and has built a significant catalogue of acclaimed titles over the years.

Nandan Jha, Senior Vice President, Penguin Random House India will in his expanded role take on the added portfolio of building the Indian language publishing programme, in addition to heading sales and product for the company. Vaishali Mathur, previously responsible for Indian Language Publishing and Rights at Penguin Random House India will with immediate effect be Editor-in-Chief of Hind Pocket Books, and will also continue to build her English language publishing programme.

Markus Dohle, Chef Executive Officer, Penguin Random House said, “We are thrilled to welcome Hind Pocket Books to the Penguin Random House global family of publishers. Our operations in India have been a success story for us, and this acquisition represents our commitment to expand our local-language publishing as we continue to implement our global strategy of growing in our key markets such as India."

He further added, "I congratulate our Penguin Random House India CEO Gaurav Shrinagesh, and I thank Mr. Shekhar Malhotra for selecting our team to further build on his iconic publishing house and great successes.”

Shekhar Malhotra, Managing Director, Hind Pocket Books stated, “It is a great honour for us that this pioneering legacy is now in the reputed hands of Penguin Random House India. The Hind Pocket Books Group has nurtured some of the best local language publishing across decades, making available quality literature all over the country with its motto: Books for the Millions."

He went on to add, "In 1956, my father, D.N. Malhotra, founder of Hind Pocket Books, met with Sir Allen Lane (Founder, Penguin Books), the year Penguin was celebrating its 21st anniversary, and here began a great association between two imminent visionaries. It is only fitting that today our company chooses to  hand over its legacy to Penguin Random House India, under the inspired leadership of Markus Dohle and Gaurav Shrinagesh, who will build on this remarkable publishing programme and bring to the forefront our rich cultural heritage of literature and the arts.”

Gaurav Shrinagesh, Chief Executive Officer, Penguin Random House India said, “This is a landmark acquisition for Penguin Random House India, and reiterates our commitment and passion to grow publishing and readership in the region. Hind Pocket Books is a cultural icon and we are honoured to have been chosen by Shekhar Malhotra to continue the strong legacy his father and he have built."

He added, "We are delighted that Malhotra will be advising our team over the course of the next twelve months, as this will allow us to gain from his rich experience to further build a platform for original language publishing and translations.”

Tags: penguin random house, hind pocket books, penguin acquires hind pocket books, books and art, publishing industry, regional publishing industry


Related Stories

Penguin Random House announces Anand Neelakantan’s as their next author
Penguin Random House India bags Tata Literature Live! Publisher of the Year
Penguin Random House India set to publish Sanjay Khan’s autobiography in 2018


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Akash Ambani, Shloka go traditional for pre-engagement bash

Akash had proposed to Shloka a couple of months ago at a private ceremony in Goa that was attended by both the families. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here's why British royals are moving out of Buckingham Palace wing

The royal household will “decant” from the east wing of the palace, the public facade which houses the balcony on which Queen Elizabeth and her family appear for significant events, as part a program of urgent work to replace aging electrical wiring and heating systems. (Photo: AP)
 

Now, robot serves up pizzas in France

The robot can deliver one pizza every 30 seconds, which allows it to deliver 120 pizzas an hour when a pizzaiolo can only make 40 pizzas an hour. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Now enjoy Amazon Prime membership with Rs 129 per month

The monthly plan offers the same benefits as the annual plan, which includes unlimited free and fast delivery, Bollywood and International titles on Prime Video, Ad-free music streaming on Amazon Prime Music and Prime Exclusive deals.
 

A robot with true artificial intelligence is about to invade space

Cimon has Gerst’s face and voice imprinted in its memory. (Photo: AP)
 

Instagram goes on a diet for low-end Android phones

Users will be able to do the essential Instagram stuff such as post photos, stories, and browse other Instagram posts. (Representative Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Books and Art

British street artist Banksy attacks France's crackdown on migrants through murals

The most political work rakes up France’s tough anti-migrant policy, with nearly 40 makeshift camps being razed in Paris and the last three years. (Twitter Screengrab/ @areej_algurg)

Siddharth Dhanvant Sanghvi announces launch of new book The Rabbit and the Squirrel

Penguin Random House India recently announced the forthcoming publication of The Rabbit and the Squirrel by Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi with illustrations by Stina Wirsen.

Going big in small way

Shilabalika of Belur Darpana Sundari.

From Bengal to Banaras: The eye that feels

Manu Parekh.

Transit Lounge: A techie’s account of travelling to 30 countries

An Indian techie by profession, Mishra’s job allowed him to travel the world, not as a tourist but as a brief visitor to varied places across the world.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham