search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Books and Art

Banksy 'snow' pollution mural sold for over USD130,000

REUTERS
Published Jan 18, 2019, 7:03 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2019, 7:12 pm IST
Another Banksy artwork, Season’s Greetings, found on a garage and sold for six figures.
Garage owner sells Seasons Greetings to expert but it will stay in Port Talbot for now. (Photo: AP)
 Garage owner sells Seasons Greetings to expert but it will stay in Port Talbot for now. (Photo: AP)

London: A mural by elusive British street artist Banksy depicting a child enjoying falling snow that is in fact pollution from a burning bin has been sold for over 100,000 pounds (USD130,000) to a British art dealer.

From one side, the “Season’s Greetings” mural on a concrete block garage in Wales shows a small boy with his tongue out to catch snow that, when viewed from another side, turns out to be ash from an industrial bin. “I bought it and it cost me a six-figure sum,” John Brandler of Brandler Galleries, told Reuters by telephone.

 

“I am lending it to Port Talbot for a minimum of two or three years. I want to use it as a centre for an art hub that would bring in internationally famous artists to Port Talbot.” The mural appeared last month in the town on the edge of Swansea Bay, home to one of the biggest steelworks in the world.

Brandler, 63, said the entire mural - on the corner of a garage - had to be moved in one piece. He declined to give a specific price for the piece. When asked how he could afford such luxuries, he said: “I am an art dealer. I own several Banksies, I also own (John) Constable, (Thomas) Gainsborough, (Joseph Mallord William) Turner, I’ve got (urban artist) Pure Evil - I’ve got all sorts of art.”

“My hobby is my business. The last time I went to work was when I was 18,” Brandler said. Banksy, who keeps his real name private, has become the most famous street artist in the world by poking fun at the excesses of modern capitalism and lampooning hollow icons, slogans and opinions.

Previous works include “Mobile Lovers” which shows an embrace between lovers who stare over each other’s shoulders at their mobile phones and an abrupt warning near Canary Wharf in London that reads “Sorry! The lifestyle you ordered is currently out of stock.”

...
Tags: banksy, season’s greetings, banksy artwork, port talbot




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The trendy Australian ascetic at Kumbh

The latest attraction at Kumbh Mela, Australian ascetic-Sharabhang Giri. (Photo: ANI)
 

Rihanna in talks with Luxury leader LVMH to launch a fashion brand

LVMH has previously also lauched Fenty Beauty, which was developed with Rihanna via their Kendo “brand incubator”. (Photo: File)
 

Kavita Devi: WWE history maker, mother and role model for Indian women

Kavita kick-started her professional wrestling journey, training under the guidance of The Great Khali before clearing WWE’s first open tryout in Dubai last year. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

If exploited, the vulnerability would have given an attacker full access to a user’s account and their personal information as well as enabling them to purchase virtual in-game currency using the victim’s payment card details.
 

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

The major feature that makes these phones apt for gaming is the specific cooling technology they pack for extended gaming hours.
 

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

Echo Input is just 12.5mm thick – less than a deck of cards – and blends easily into every room. You can use the Alexa app (available for free for Android and iOS devices) to easily connect Echo Input to your speakers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Books and Art

Weaving an inspiring tale

On the sets of the film.

This artistic Calendar supports a Cause

Amita Talwar’s work titled Angkor Revisited.

Google doodle honours first man to launch Indian food in UK

A portrait of Mahomed hangs in the Brighton Museum, commemorating this man who helped merge the cultures of his two homelands. (Photo: ANI)

The Undoing Dance: A present haunted by the sound of ghungroos from the past

The Undoing Dance by Srividya Natarajan; Juggernaut, Rs 499/-

Meditating through poetry

Sonnet Mondal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham