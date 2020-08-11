140th Day Of Lockdown

Lifestyle Books and Art 11 Aug 2020 Legendary Urdu poet ...
Lifestyle, Books and Art

Legendary Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies hours after testing positive for coronavirus

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 11, 2020, 5:38 pm IST
Updated Aug 11, 2020, 5:41 pm IST
He had been admitted in the ICU of a hospital in Indore
Eminent Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori
 Eminent Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori

Poet and lyricist Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday, hours after he had tweeted that he tested positive for coronavirus. He had been admitted in the ICU of a hospital in Indore.

"After initial symptoms of COVID-19, my corona test was done yesterday which came out positive. Pray that I defeat this disease as soon as possible," Indori, 70, had tweeted. 

 

Indori was undergoing treatment in Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, where the chest department head Dr Ravi Dosi had said that the poet suffered from pneumonia and was being given oxygen.

Indori's son said his father was suffering from chronic ailments like heart disease and diabetes.

...
Tags: rahat indori, rahat indori coronavirus
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


