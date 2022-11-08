Five books shortlisted for Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize

Each shortlisted book is representative of the incredible variety and strength of the non-fiction narratives emerging from our multi-layered society. (Photo By Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: The fifth edition of the prestigious Kamaladevi Chattopadyay NIF Book Prize, which recognizes and celebrates outstanding non-fiction writings on modern and contemporary India, has shortlisted five fascinating books.

Kamaladevi Chattopadyay NIF Book Prize celebrates books published in the previous calendar year by emerging writers of all nationalities. Established in 2018, the Book Prize carries a cash award of INR 15 lakhs and a citation.

The Jury including political scientist and author Niraja Gopal Jayal (Chair); entrepreneur Manish Sabharwal; historian and author Srinath Raghavan; historian and author Nayanjot Lahiri; former diplomat and author Navtej Sarna; and attorney and author Rahul Matthan, shortlisted books ranging from histories of nationalism through local voices, to analysis of an environmental movement, the portrait of a diverse community, and contemporary ideas of feminism and data, all converging towards an optimistic future.

Each shortlisted book is representative of the incredible variety and strength of the non-fiction narratives emerging from our multi-layered society. These books are each thoroughly researched and lucidly written, engender conscious conversation, and intricately blend the country’s rich history with compelling contemporary ideas.

According to the Jury, “This year's shortlist is extraordinary, in terms of the wide range of themes covered, and the diversity of topics and perspectives. Deeply researched and engagingly written, these books offer keen insights into the making of India today and the transitions it is currently undergoing.”

The five books shortlisted for the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2022 are:

Accidental Feminism: Gender Parity and Selective Mobility Among India’s Professional Elite by Swethaa S. Ballakrishnen (Princeton University Press)

The Chipko Movement: A People’s History by Shekhar Pathak, translated by Manisha Chaudhry (Permanent Black & Ashoka University)

Whole Numbers and Half Truths: What Data Can and Cannot Tell Us About Modern India by Rukmini S. (Context/Westland)

Midnight’s Borders: A People’s History of Modern India by Suchitra Vijayan (Context/Westland)

Born a Muslim: Some Truths about Islam in India by Ghazala Wahab (Aleph)

The winner of the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize will be announced on December 1, 2022.