Gabriel Garcia Marquez birth anniversary: Twitter pays respect to legendary writer

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 6, 2018, 5:04 pm IST
Updated Mar 6, 2018, 5:04 pm IST
As Google celebrated his 91st birth anniversary with a doodle, we take a look at how the twitterati remembered the legendary author.
Gabo brought to the world Latin America's charm along with magical realism. (Photo: AP)
 Gabo brought to the world Latin America's charm along with magical realism. (Photo: AP)

The works of Gabriel Garcia Marquez are wonderful because the stories etched out between the lines of the novel are as poignant as those spelled out by the author.

Often considered to be one of the most influential writers of his generation, not only did he write sensational literature, but his feud with Peruvian Mario Vargas Llosa is also the stuff of legends.

 

Onetime best of friends, they had all the elements of a literary classic, accusations of betrayal, jealousy and adultery, and a brutal encounter over 31 years ago when things turned bloody.

Gabo brought to the world Latin America's charm along with "magical realism," a blending of fantastic elements into portrayals of daily life that made the extraordinary seem almost routine, normal!

As Google celebrated his 91st birth anniversary with a doodle, we take a look at how the twitterati remembered the legendary author.

Huma Qureshi tweeted,

One Tyler Moss tweeted,

Maanvi wrote that Marquez taught her to weave magic with words,

The works of Gabo are timeless. Transcending beyond tangential reality, they sing of the condemned lives of Macondo or the passion of Love in the Time of Cholera. They are fantastical in their depiction of reality and yet honest enough to evoke a million sensibilities in a reader's soul.

Tags: gabriel garcia marquez, books and art, birth anniversary, google doodle, one hundred years of solitude, twitter, tribute


Related Stories

Google celebrates Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s 91st birthday with doodle


