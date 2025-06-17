Book Excerpt: Pooja Misra's The First Connect: Moment of Magic. Waves of Whisper

The First Connect: Moment of Magic. Waves of Whisper (Penguin Enterprise) by Pooja Misra Khaitan W is a stirring new adult romance that delves into the unexpected return of love, the magic of second chances, and the quiet moments that linger long after they’ve passed.

Told with raw honesty and emotional depth, it follows a heartfelt journey of rediscovery—of love, identity, and the self—while asking the timeless question: Is love something that finds us by chance, or something we choose to fight for? Poetic, powerful, and unforgettable, The First Connect is more than a romance; it’s a tender story for anyone who’s ever held on to a first love, let go of a great one, or wondered, “What if?” Whispers of Forgotten Seasons





Book excerpt – Pg 79-81





2 7 May 1989. She sits on the corner of the sofa. Her enchanting eyes gleam like precious jewels, inviting anyone who catches a glimpse of them to gaze a little longer. Her smile, as radiant as the morning sun, is enough to set any heart ablaze. She is a vision of purity and innocence, wrapped in a lemon-yellow pastel top and

a deep yellow skirt that hugs her with gentle grace.









Having turned thirteen two days ago, one can only imagine the incredible things that lie ahead for her, for with such a dazzling presence, there is no doubt that she is destined for greatness. Indeed, it is easy to picture her growing into a confident and accomplished young woman, lighting up the world with her wondrous aura, brilliant smile, and captivating charm.





But for now, in this moment, she is a simple teenage girl, sitting on

the corner of the sofa, with a smile that can launch a thousand ships

Vicky stands near the entrance of the living room. His eyes are immediately drawn to her radiant smile. That vision of purity and grace casts a spell over him.





The more he gazes at her, the more intense his longing becomes. He wants nothing more than to be near her, to bask in the warmth of her smile and the radiance of her spirit. He knows that he is utterly and completely under her spell, too powerless to resist. Lost in her beauty. Lost in her innocence.





He knows he will never be the same again. For him, it is his first connect with love. Accompanied by her parents and her brother, Krish, who is a year older than her, Mouni is visiting their family friends. The room is alive with the sounds of laughter and play. The kids are all around the same age.





Their closest family friends include Amar, three years older than Krish, and his sister Muskaan, a year younger than Mouni. It’s a time of incorruptibility and wonder, a time when the world is full of possibilities and magic. Ever since India’s successful test-fire

of its first intermediate-range ballistic missile, the Agni-1, just a few days prior to today’s gathering, the country seems to shimmer with newfound potential. And yet, aware of the significance of the Agni launch, they continue to play and reminisce, the events of the outside world momentarily forgotten in the innocence of their teenage bonds.





Amidst all the joy and laughter, there is a new presence waiting in the wings—Vicky, who has recently moved in with his family as tenants in Amar and Muskaan’s three- storey bungalow.





Vicky, yet to turn thirteen in the next four months, has a certain childish quality to him. Yet, there is also a unique maturity that reflects in the way he carries himself. He is not fully grown yet, but has a solidity that hints at potential for strength. His complexion, a warm tone, accentuates the brightness of his coal-black hair. His hair is styled neatly, giving him a polished appearance that complements his well- dressed attire. His lack of self-confidence weighs heavily on

him; it is a burden he carries around wherever he goes.





As a growing teenager, he is acutely aware of the importance of physical appearance, especially when it comes to impressing the opposite gender. His appearance lacks the striking quality that makes others take notice. He feels like a mere shadow among his peers, fading into the background and overlooked by those around him. It’s a heavy weight to bear, one that he struggles to overcome.





He is consumed by an unrelenting desire to be close to Mouni, but his insecurities hold him back. The mere thought of approaching such a stunning girl, whom he believes is way out of his league, makes his heart race and his palms clammy with sweat. He feels like a mere mortal trying to reach for the stars. Vicky is well aware that he is not conventionally attractive, and he fears that Mouni will never give him a

second glance. Yet, the more he looks at her, the more he realizes that he cannot resist the magnetic pull towards her, urging him to take a leap of faith.





In moments like these, it’s about believing in something when common sense tells you not to! That’s faith. These words from the film Miracle on 34 th Street resonate with him.