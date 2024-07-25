Deepika to Katrina: Fashion inspo to ace the skirt look

When it comes to fashion Bollywood celebrities are our go to for seeking any kind of inspiration. Our B-Town seems to be in love with skirts and we love how fashionably they have styled their skirts keeping it suave and cool.



Here are our favorite skirt looks of our Bollywood celebrities:



1. Deepika Padukone







The queen of fashion Deepika Padukone aces the short green skirt look so effortlessly. She has perfectly paired the skirt with a black leather jacket and a top and she looks like an absolute diva.



2. Janhvi Kapoor





The dazzling Janhvi Kapoor looks like a princess in this long skirt with butterfly printed on it. Perfectly pairing the ice blue skirt with a white top which amps up the look further.





3. Katrina Kaif





Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif makes a fashion statement whenever she is spotted in the city. The polka dotted top with a yellow skirt is perfect and a treat for our sore eyes.





4. Sara Ali Khan





The vivacious Sara Ali Khan looks dreamy in this floral printed skirt. Adding the pink punch Sara effortlessly donnes a pink shirt with the skirt and proves she is the ultimate fashion diva.





5. Nikhita Gandhi

The pop sensation Nikhita Gandhi yet again impresses netizens with her girl next door fashion sense. Nikhita's look is a simple yet making a statement for a perfect brunch outfit. We love the trendy goggles and yes those boots just make the look stand out.

6. Disha Patani





Soaring the temperatures Disha Patani looks killer in this red co-ord skirt. The shimmery look is what has grabbed our attention and the look is simply irresistible.





7. Ananya Pandey





Cutie Ananya Pandey never fails to amaze us with her fashion choices. She looks drop dead gorgeous in this green skirt complemented with a white printed blouse.





8. Jasleen Royal





The beautiful Jasleen Royal looks absolutely stunning in this red co-ord skirt set. The chunky jewelry adds that extra edge to the look and we have already bookmarked the look.



Take cues from our Bollywood divas to just rock a skirt this season





