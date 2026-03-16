Body Shaming at Workplaces Called Out

Hyderabad: Body shaming at workplaces, often dismissed as casual humour or friendly banter, is in fact a serious issue that affects mental health, workplace wellbeing and professional growth, experts said during a panel discussion organised by TIWIISS (Top Indian Women Influencers and Initiatives in Safety and Security).

Speaking at the discussion, Aman Singh, convenor of TIWIISS, raised concerns about how comments on a person’s height, weight, complexion or appearance are often brushed aside as jokes. Aman, the first woman to enter security services, questioned where the line should be drawn between casual remarks and harassment.

She said the issue must be viewed through multiple lenses. From a psychological perspective, such remarks can deeply affect an individual’s emotional wellbeing. From a legal perspective, repeated comments about appearance can cross the line into harassment. From a corporate leadership standpoint, organisations have a responsibility to create respectful and inclusive work environments. She also emphasised the human aspect, noting that insensitive remarks can damage an individual’s confidence and dignity.

Psychologist Archana Nanduri described body shaming as a serious social threat that negatively impacts workplace wellbeing. Drawing from her counselling experience, she said many individuals approach her with emotional distress caused by repeated comments about their appearance, adding that her counselling room has witnessed countless such cases.

She cited the case of a 25‑year‑old woman who developed anxiety, depression and isolation after being repeatedly mocked about her looks at work. “Her tolerance level eventually broke down and she went through severe trauma,” Nanduri said.

She added that body shaming affects men as well. In one instance, a man who moved to Bengaluru for work faced humiliating remarks about his appearance at the workplace. “Body shaming is like a slow poison,” she said, explaining that victims often display behavioural changes such as avoiding meetings, skipping presentations, withdrawing from gatherings and showing a drop in performance.

Corporate lawyer Savithri Sravanthi, who handles cases under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, described body shaming as plain harassment. However, she pointed out that legally establishing such behaviour can be challenging. “There is no clear quantification. Remarks like thin or fat, dark or fair, tall or short may be offensive, but legally proving body shaming in court can be difficult depending on the context,” she said.

Sravanthi also noted that women returning to work after childbirth often face insensitive comments about their bodies, which can further affect their mental health.

Usha Gorthy, director at a MNC firm, highlighted the role of corporate leadership in addressing the issue. She urged organisations to create forums for employees to discuss challenges openly and said mentorship could help build confidence among professionals.

Sharing a personal experience, Gorthy said she once declined a conference invitation after being told to wear western attire. “I told them I have been obese since childhood and that a dress cannot define me. If you want my subject expertise, I will come. If the invitation depends on how I dress, then I am out,” she said, asserting that one should stand for themselves.

Kukatpally DCP Riti Raj, who also participated in the discussion, advised people to be cautious about sharing personal or intimate content online, warning that digital traces remain even after deletion. He also clarified that in domestic violence complaints, police verify the involvement of family members named in the case before including them in the chargesheet.