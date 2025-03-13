Birthday Special! Nimrat Kaur’s Top 5 Fashion Moments That Broke The Internet

Nimrat Kaur explores the fashion realm just as much as she explores the cinema space. Her fashion voyage boasts of experimenting with fabrics, patterns, and trends, with the sole aim to serve looks and create statements. On Nimrat Kaur's birthday, here's looking at her top 5 fashion moments that celebrates her distinct fashion sense.



Sweater Aesthetics





Nimrat Kaur ate and left no crumbs with a minimalist fashion exploration. She sported a beige knitted sweater and paired it up with calf-length socks to create a full aesthetic appeal. The actress opted for blush makeup to give an overall messy look.



Asymmetrical gown





Nimrat Kaur stunned in a full black asymmetrical gown featuring cutout patterns at the neckline. She layered her outfit with contemporary golden jewellery, and delivered a statement combination of contrast.



Redefining maximalism





Nimrat Kaur sported an oversized coat ensemble with rolled-up sleeves and a deep neck. She paired the coat with a layered neckpiece and added oomph to her appearance with a messy hairdo and glam makeup.



Classy in Red





Nimrat Kaur channeled her inner diva in a bright red body-fit gown featuring a huge floral motif at the neckline. She let her outfit do all the talking by styling her hair in a simple bun and opting for dewy makeup.



Burgundy Love





Nimrat Kaur stunned in a patterned burgundy gown featuring flowing cape sleeves and a thigh slit. Keeping it chic and classy, she styled her hair in a sleek bun and radiated a powerful aura by opting for smudged makeup.