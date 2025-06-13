Bharat Designer Show – Season 2 Set to Dazzle Noida Film City from 29th to 31st August 2025

New Delhi: Dreamz Production House proudly presents the return of its iconic event - Bharat Designer Show – Season 2, happening from 29th to 31st August 2025 at Noida Film City. Building on the blockbuster success of Season 1, this year's event is set to revolutionize the Indian fashion industry with creativity in fashion, groundbreaking innovations, a star-studded lineup, and a vibrant showcase of talent from across the country that will challenge the conventional rules of fashion.

This season will witness the presence of major celebrities walking the ramp, including popular faces like Zoya Afroz, Karan Kundra, television power couple Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary amongst others. Their glamorous presence is expected to add a whole new layer of excitement and draw widespread attention to the event.





In a first for the Indian fashion scene, Bharat Designer Show – Season 2 will also introduce an exclusive Pre-Bidding Process where participating designers can bid and choose their own set of models, stylists, choreographers, and setup teams. This unique concept empowers designers to create more personalized and impactful runway presentations - a true game-changer in fashion show dynamics.





“We are thrilled to present this season’s show again, a powerful reflection of creative innovation and the future of fashion. With over a decade of expertise in curating high-profile events, Dreamz Production House once again will showcase a celebration of what fashion means today and where it’s headed tomorrow. The Bharat Designer Show will bring the latest global fashion trends to the Indian stage, said Sharad Chaudhary, visionary founder of Bharat Designer Show and Founder, Dreamz Production House.



