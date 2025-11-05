Bhajan Clubbing: Gen-Z’s Bold Twist on Spirituality

Older generations often assume that today's youth are disconnected from religion and spirituality. "Touch Grass. Reconnect with God," they're usually told. However, this new trend is proof that Gen-Z still engages with the spiritual, but not in the way one would expect.

Bhajan clubbing is a modern twist on tradition, blending devotion with a youthful vibe. Instead of techno beats, young Indians are now vibing to devotional tunes. Several videos have surfaced on social media that showcase people gathering in open halls, sitting cross-legged on the ground while swaying and clapping along to religious songs.

The brother-sister duo Backstage Siblings is one of the few leading this movement, uploading videos that reveal crowds of Gen-Z and millennials singing along to bhajans such as Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari and Ram Ram Jai Raja Ram. Although these events have taken place in Mumbai and Kolkata, it shouldn't be long before they reach other cities across India.

Netizens React

Many users have their opinions on bhajan clubbing. While some appreciate the modern reinterpretation of faith, some would prefer sticking to old traditions:

"No problem at all... every generation has the freedom to adapt its tradition and keep it relevant." - @Straightspeak on X

"It's okay, you can all dance. Sri Krishna did." - @JIX5A on X

"When we chant together, the whole gathering vibrates with divine energy. This is satsang, not clubbing." - @sapnamadan on X

This unique trend is a reflection of the growing sobriety amongst younger generations. While previous generations prided themselves on partying and getting wasted in their 20s, Gen-Z is painfully aware of the long-term health complications that come with intoxication. As X user Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) put it:

"Gen-Z turning bhajans into club nights isn't a problem at all, it's just the culture evolving. The bigger shift is them saying no to getting wasted, no to coke, and leaning into spirituality. That's why you're seeing a wave of finfluencers and life coaches riding this energy."

While the idea stems from the bhajan sandhya, i.e. family gatherings to sing devotional songs with their accompaniments, youngsters today have made it their own, turning the stringent rules and regulations of religious events into casual, relaxing jam sessions to engage in spirituality.





The article has been written by Tejasree Kallakrinda, an intern at Deccan Chronicle