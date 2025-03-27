Beyond the Track: Saudi is the place to be for Sports, Luxury and more!

Sporting experiences have always had a unique way of uniting people from across walks of life and across borders. For many travellers, the thrill of live sporting events is the perfect reason to explore new destinations. And if you’re someone who craves speed and adrenaline, Saudi is the place to be— a fast-emerging sports hub. With a packed calendar of high-octane events, state-of-the-art facilities, and unparalleled hospitality, the country is fast becoming a global hotspot for sports tourism.





In April 2025, Saudi will once again take centre stage as Jeddah prepares to host the highly anticipated Formula 1 Grand Prix. More than just heart-pounding action at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the event will offer visitors a chance to immerse themselves in Jeddah’s unique fusion of history, culture, and luxury.





From exploring the centuries-old alleys of Al Balad, Jeddah’s UNESCO-listed historic district to the Saudi Red Sea’s crystal-clear waters, Saudi invites travellers to discover a world of adventure, culture, and luxury. So, Check out these must-visit spots for a memorable Saudi experience:

Walk through the historic streets of Al Balad

For those who love history and culture with a mix of modern luxury, the streets of Al-Balad Street are a must-visit. Al Balad, Saudi’s old town, allows visitors to step back in time with its narrow streets, colourful balconies, and historic homes. Choose to walk through the market and explore historic souks like Alawi Market and Souq Al Badu, which feel like stepping into a living museum. After a day of cultural and historic exploration, don’t forget to indulge in a hearty Hijazi meal at cosy local dining or enjoy the peaceful views of Lake Al-Arbaeen, where the charm of old Jeddah meets the energy of the modern city.





Conveniently located near the F1 Grand Prix circuit, A Balad allows visitors to combine cultural exploration with the thrill of racing.





Dive into Adventure and Explore the Saudi Red Sea

Sports enthusiasts visiting Saudi for major events can take a refreshing detour to the Saudi Red Sea. From the colourful coral reefs of Umluj and Yanbu, snorkelling in crystal-clear waters to enjoying a peaceful cruise along the coast, the Saudi Red Sea is a dream destination where adventure, luxury, and wellness come together. It is home to luxury resorts and retreats like Six Senses Southern Dunes, and St. Regis Red Sea Resort, which are known to offer world-class stays with stunning beachfront views. Blending eco-friendly design with indulgence, one can also choose to experience the exclusive overwater villas at the newly opened Shebara by Red Sea Global. Last but not least, unwind with a refreshing spa treatment at Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve before heading home.





Whether you're looking for adventure or relaxation, the Saudi Red Sea ensures a perfect end to your trip.





Explore Jeddah the Ultimate Luxury Destination

Jeddah is a breathtaking coastal city overlooking the Saudi Red Sea that blends luxury culture and modern experiences. It is more than just a sporting destination with Jeddah Corniche offering a serene escape featuring stunning waterfront views and high-end dining experiences. Shopaholics can explore the luxurious atmosphere of Le Prestige Mall or enjoy a world-class shopping experience at the Mall of Arabia near the airport. One alone or with their loved ones can also choose to indulge in exceptional dining experiences at waterfront restaurants in South Obhur.



